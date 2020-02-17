Quantcast
Federal Judges Association calls emergency meeting to discuss AG Barr as crisis ‘could not wait’: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

The independent Federal Judges Association will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention into politically sensitive cases to help President Donald Trump.

Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who heads the group, told USA Today the meeting “could not wait
.”

Rufe was nominated by President George W. Bush.

She said the group called for the meeting after the Department of Justice interference in the prosecution of longtime Trump accomplice Roger Stone.

“There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Rufe said. “We’ll talk all of this through.”

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is presiding over the trial.

“The unusual concern voiced by the judges’ group comes in the wake of an equally unusual protest. More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials called on Barr to resign Sunday, claiming his handling of the Stone case ‘openly and repeatedly flouted’ the principle of equal justice,” USA Today noted.

