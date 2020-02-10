Feds want Roger Stone to serve 7 – 9 years in prison for lying and witness tampering in Mueller case

Federal prosecutors want longtime Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison in a sentencing memo released on Monday.

In November of 2019, Stone was convicted on seven charges of obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering. Prosecutors asked the judge to immediately jail the Republican consultant, but Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed him to remain on bail until sentencing.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory Guidelines,” prosecutors wrote.

The official recommendation is for 87 months to 108 months in prison.

Prosecutors ask Jackson when sentencing Stone to to take into account Stone posting a picture on Instagram with a "symbol that appears to be a crosshairs next to her head."

