#FireChuckTodd trends on Twitter after MSNBC anchor ignites uproar with election eve Nazi smear

Published

2 mins ago

on

Calls for MSNBC to fire Chuck Todd trended nationwide on Twitter after anchor likened supporters of Bernie Sander (I-VT) to Nazi Brownshirts during Monday’s “special” episode of “Meet the Press Daily.”

Sanders is the first viable Jewish candidate for president — and had family members murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust.

The host uncritically quoted from a column that appeared at a right-wing website.

“No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade,” the column read. “I mean, except for Donald Trump.”

The backlash resulted in the hashtag "Fire Donald Trump" trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

