FireChuckTodd trends on Twitter after MSNBC anchor ignites uproar with election eve Nazi smear

Calls for MSNBC to fire Chuck Todd trended nationwide on Twitter after anchor likened supporters of Bernie Sander (I-VT) to Nazi Brownshirts during Monday’s “special” episode of “Meet the Press Daily.”

Sanders is the first viable Jewish candidate for president — and had family members murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust.

The host uncritically quoted from a column that appeared at a right-wing website.

“No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade,” the column read. “I mean, except for Donald Trump.”

The backlash resulted in the hashtag “Fire Donald Trump” trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#firechucktodd Should be trending every day because he's a horrible "journalist". Calling the supporters of a Jewish senator "brownshirts" is low though even for him. — Jared Besemer (@JaredBesemer) February 11, 2020

Equating the supporters of a jewish candidate whose family was killed in concentration camps to Nazis is not only infuriating it is almost one of the most stomach churning things that I have witnessed in the Medias continuing attacks against Bernie Sanders #FireChuckTodd — Baked Yoshi 🏴 (@saccvan) February 11, 2020

it's funny that @chucktodd is comparing bernie's followers to nazi brownshirts, because bernie is jewish and his family died in the holocaust. oh wait, it isn't funny. #firechucktodd — 🌹consommé professional 🌹 (@drugcircus) February 11, 2020

#firechucktodd seriously. I just want Medicare4all. No need to call me a Nazi. — Kayla 💘 KMFDM (@RealKaylaJames) February 11, 2020

Comparing @BernieSanders supporters to Nazi Brown shirts is hyperbole and not journalism. @msnbc is leaning backwards trying to sabotage the sanders canpaign. @chucktodd needs to go. #firechucktodd — MullahRob (@MullahRob) February 11, 2020

Calling @BernieSanders supporters "brown shirts" when that is referred to the Nazi special brigade in WW2 is extremely racist to a Jewish Democratic nominee. How is he an actual journalist?#FireChuckTodd #NotMeUs — Moses Shah🌹 (@crossxtc2) February 10, 2020

Comcast and @MSNBC need to #FireChuckTodd for his blatant antisemitism and egregious watering down of the horrific violence the Jewish people suffered by actual Nazis. — 🌹Kathy Solidarity Durkin 🌹🥯 (@nowwerevolt) February 11, 2020

As if Matthews hallucinating about his own public execution in Central Park wasn't enough, Chuck Todd ups the ante by comparing Bernie supporters to the Brownshirts. Enough is enough. MSNBC needs to #firechucktodd, suspend him, or at least bury him somewhere in the back office. — Daniel M. J. (@DanielMJ83) February 11, 2020

i saw #FireChuckTodd trending and thought 'oh what's that tool done now' no seriously #FIRECHUCKTODD pic.twitter.com/pHvaPOLAQV — тнє ƒυтυrє prσgrєѕѕινє 🌎☮️ (@TFProgressive) February 11, 2020

Bernie supporters want:

✅Medicare for all

✅Living wage

✅Green New Deal

✅Free college

✅End student debt

✅End homelessness

✅End wars Nazi brown shirts were:

✅Hitler's henchman Yeah Chuck, exactly the same thing you baby-brained, gutless weirdo. #firechucktodd — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) February 11, 2020

Here’s more proof that we have more in common than not. Bernie Sanders is not my nominee of choice but I fully agree Chuck Todd sucks and should be fired. #FireChuckTodd https://t.co/M41pcuRKgp — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) February 11, 2020

#firechucktodd He should have been fired long ago for being a hack and another MSM drool rag. — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) February 11, 2020

The mainstream media and the millionaires paid to defend their precious billionaires love to talk about Bernie's supporters for "lacking civility." But they have no problem comparing those same supporters to Nazi Brownshirts. The man's family died in the Holocaust! #firechucktodd https://t.co/3Sm6lgjVUN — Weeb Trash (@JusticeTornado) February 11, 2020

#FireChuckTodd! Calling supporters of the Jewish candidate who had relatives DIE in the holocaust 'brown shirts' is an official cancellation. boycott @MSNBC @MeetThePress until @ChuckTodd is fired https://t.co/o1O0XrOIs3 — Shawn Olson 🔥 #Bernie2020 (@OOOlson) February 11, 2020

A truly disgusting remark directed at a man who had many ancestors murdered in the Holocaust. This is totally disqualifying for a major TV news anchor and Chuck Todd should be replaced #FireChuckTodd — arcadiafilm (@ArcadiaFilm) February 11, 2020

Chuck Todd called Bernie supporters his “brown shirt brigade.”#FireChuckTodd needs to be said every day and twice on Sundays pic.twitter.com/US7Ysc8sGl — HMPB, Not Coin Flips✍️ (@FisGoing) February 11, 2020

#firechucktodd. not necessarily because of this but definitely for SOME reason. https://t.co/RmYYVL3fpi — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) February 11, 2020