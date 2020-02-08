Quantcast
Connect with us

First American fatality as soaring coronavirus death toll surpasses SARS epidemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 803 in China on Sunday, according to official figures, overtaking the global toll for SARS.

With 81 more people dying in Hubei — the province at the centre of the outbreak — the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2002-2003, according to figures released Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest data came after the World Health Organisation said numbers were “stabilising” — but warned it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

Nearly 37,000 people have now been infected by the new coronavirus in China, believed to have emerged last year in a market that sold wild animals in Hubei’s capital Wuhan before spreading across China.

The epidemic has prompted the government to lock down whole cities, as anger mounts over its handling of the crisis, especially after a whistleblowing doctor fell victim to the virus.

A 60-year-old American diagnosed with the virus died on Thursday in Wuhan, according to the US embassy, which gave no further details on the victim.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement to AFP that the victim was a US citizen of Chinese origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said, adding that it was “difficult” to confirm if he had the illness.

The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Numbers ‘stabilising’

ADVERTISEMENT

In Geneva, the World Health Organization said that the number of cases being reported daily in China is “stabilising”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned against misinformation about the virus, saying it made the work of healthcare staff harder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response,” he said.

Fearing that the virus could cause an economic slowdown in China — the world’s leading oil importer and consumer — a committee appointed by the OPEC club of petroleum producing countries recommended cuts in oil output.

“The coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on economic activity, notably in transport, tourism and industry, particularly in China,” Mohamed Arkab, president of the conference of OPEC, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong quarantine

Hong Kong began enforcing a two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China on Saturday, under threat of both fines and jail terms.

Most people will be able to be quarantined at home or in hotels but they will face daily phone calls and spot checks.

The financial hub has 25 confirmed cases with one patient who died earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus has revived memories of the SARS outbreak that killed 299 in the semi-autonomous city, saddling residents with a deep distrust of authorities in Beijing who initially covered up the outbreak.

In the last week, Hong Kong has been hit by a wave of panic-buying with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of staple goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser, rice and pasta.

Similar scenes were seen in Singapore on Saturday as shoppers cleared grocery store shelves after the city-state, which has 33 confirmed cases, raised its alert level over the virus.

China has expanded its own measures, with cities far from Hubei telling residents that only one person per household can leave the house every two days to buy supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Shanghai became the latest jurisdiction to order residents to wear masks in public places, warning that those who don’t cooperate will be “seriously” dealt with according to the law.

Anger over the government’s handling of the health emergency erupted on social media after the death of a Wuhan doctor who police silenced after he had raised the alarm about the emerging virus threat in December.

The government responded by sending its anti-graft body to Wuhan to launch an investigation after the death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who contracted the disease while treating a patient.

Cruise ship quarantined

Other governments have hardened their defences, with several countries banning arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

New cases have emerged abroad, with five British nationals, including a child, testing positive for the virus after staying at the same ski chalet in France.

Asian cruise ships have become a focal point.

Sixty-four people on board the Diamond Princess off Japan’s coast have tested positive and the ship’s passengers have been asked to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Enraged Trump lashes out at two senators with insults after they voted to convict him for abuse of power

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump issued angry tweets against two United States senators who voted to convict him following his impeachment trial.

The first object of Trump's scorn was Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"Can’t say I mind the fact that the great people of West Virginia are furious at their puppet Democrat Senator, Joe Manchin," Trump wrote, without offering any evidence. "They will never forget his phony vote on the Impeachment Hoax."

"All he had to do is read the Transcripts, sadly, which he wouldn’t understand anyway," Trump claimed, despite the fact a lack of any transcripts of the call being released was part of his obstruction of Congress and a memo on the call was incriminating enough to be included in the evidence of abuse of power.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

First American fatality as soaring coronavirus death toll surpasses SARS epidemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 803 in China on Sunday, according to official figures, overtaking the global toll for SARS.

With 81 more people dying in Hubei -- the province at the centre of the outbreak -- the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2002-2003, according to figures released Sunday.

The latest data came after the World Health Organisation said numbers were "stabilising" -- but warned it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

Nearly 37,000 people have now been infected by the new coronavirus in China, believed to have emerged last year in a market that sold wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan before spreading across China.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s budget plan breaks five major campaign promises he made in 2016: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump runs for re-election on a slogan of "promises made, promises kept" he will have one major obstacle while convincing voters: his record.

According to a new Washington Post analysis, this dynamic will be compounded by the budget Trump is expected to release on Monday.

"On immigration, health care, infrastructure and the deficit, the final budget pitch of Trump’s first term will look much different from the campaign platform he offered four years ago," The Post noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image