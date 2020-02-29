First US death from coronavirus reported in Washington state: WSJ

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported the first U.S. death of a novel coronavirus patient.

The case occurred in Washington state.

America has already seen dozens of cases from coronavirus, including multiple patients on the West Coast whose exposure to the virus is unknown, suggesting that the disease may already be spreading in some communities.

The CDC is working to contain the virus, but testing in America has been far limited compared to other countries due to a number of logistical setbacks. Additionally, whistleblowers have alleged that health workers are failing to follow proper protocols while investigating the disease.