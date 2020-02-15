Florida dad will remain in jail on charges of hacking girls with machete

On CNN Saturday, Ohio criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Richard Herman blew up over the new allegations surrounding Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his role in the Ohio State University wrestling team sexual abuse scandal.

"Richard, if the accusation is true, that Congressman Jim Jordan asked students to keep quiet, what's the legal road ahead?" asked anchor Fredricka Wilson.

"Well, that's just evidence of guilt," said Herman. "How could he have not known? Seriously. He was a wrestling coach for about ten years at Ohio State when this animal doctor was doing this. You know, if you're a wrestling coach, it's like family with your wrestlers. This doctor was targeting the wrestling team. He spoke with the wrestlers. They spoke in the locker room. He shared a locker with the wrestlers. Everybody knew what what has going on at Ohio State. The wrestlers thought it was hazing. They weren't sure what this was all about. Yet they complained, they told him. There are so many instances, Fred, of not only students but a referee going up to Jordan and telling him."