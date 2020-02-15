Florida dad will remain in jail on charges of hacking girls with machete
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — The father accused of slashing his 10-year-old daughter and 17-year-old stepdaughter with a machete will remain in the Broward County Jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder.At his first court appearance Saturday, Dennis Anthony Reid stood stoic and stared blankly to his left as Broward Judge Bernard Bober set bonds of $50,000 on each of the other two counts of aggravated child abuse.Reid was also ordered not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.While Reid was learning his fate, their mother had visited the…
Ted Cruz defends flip-flop to rabid Trump defender despite abuse from president: ‘I’ve got a job to do’
On Saturday, Washington Post writer Mike DeBonis profiled how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went all-out during the impeachment trial to demonstrate his allegiance to President Donald Trump — and act as an informal defense counsel while supposedly serving as a juror.
"Donald Trump called him 'Lyin' Ted' Cruz, mocked his wife's appearance and falsely suggested his father was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination," wrote DeBonus. "Cruz called Trump a 'sniveling coward,' a 'pathological liar' and 'utterly amoral,' and infuriated Republicans when he declined to endorse the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention."
1990 book of ‘vulgar and degrading’ remarks by Mike Bloomberg may derail his campaign: report
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign continues to be rocked by revelations about the past views of the former Republican.
Recently, "hideous" tape has emerged of Bloomberg defending the NYPD's stop and frisk program, which was ruled illegal. Even Donald Trump labeled Bloomberg a "total racist" after the video surfaced.
‘Liar and coward’ Jim Jordan obliterated in epic blast by furious CNN legal analyst
On CNN Saturday, Ohio criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Richard Herman blew up over the new allegations surrounding Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his role in the Ohio State University wrestling team sexual abuse scandal.
"Richard, if the accusation is true, that Congressman Jim Jordan asked students to keep quiet, what's the legal road ahead?" asked anchor Fredricka Wilson.
"Well, that's just evidence of guilt," said Herman. "How could he have not known? Seriously. He was a wrestling coach for about ten years at Ohio State when this animal doctor was doing this. You know, if you're a wrestling coach, it's like family with your wrestlers. This doctor was targeting the wrestling team. He spoke with the wrestlers. They spoke in the locker room. He shared a locker with the wrestlers. Everybody knew what what has going on at Ohio State. The wrestlers thought it was hazing. They weren't sure what this was all about. Yet they complained, they told him. There are so many instances, Fred, of not only students but a referee going up to Jordan and telling him."