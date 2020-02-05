Forget Iowa’s stupid app: Democrats can’t ignore the dismal turnout if they hope to win in November

We arrived at 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at our caucus location in Iowa City, assuming there would be an overflow crowd. Sure, there was a line, and the crowd was packed. But within 20 minutes, I was sitting snugly in my seat in the high school auditorium.

Despite the pre-caucus hype of record turnout, my caucus in our university town, one of the largest in the state, checked in at 875 people — a decrease of 60 from 2016’s total of 935. That turnout appears to be the general rule across the state, even as we await final tallies, which now place Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a tight race, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren not far behind. ADVERTISEMENT Here’s the real wakeup call for Democrats, coming out of Iowa: We can’t put our heads in the sand and ignore the middling turnout, in a time of bonafide historic upheaval. Raw Story is now carbon balanced. Click to learn how you can offset your carbon footprint. If Democrats don’t put together an unprecedented get-out-the-vote effort in 2020, far exceeding anything from the past, we are setting ourselves up for failure. The Iowa caucus is a case study of this reality. While Republicans reveled in record turnouts, Democrats faced an entirely different scenario. Forget about problems with the Iowa Democratic Party’s apps. Put aside your dismissals of Iowa’s antiquated caucus process. My precinct secretary tallied our two rounds of votes and posted the final delegate numbers on social media later that night.

According to a NBC News entrance poll, even first-time voters — the young backbone of the progressive forces — dipped below past years as well. In 2008, first-time voters soared to 57%, thanks to the enthusiasm over Barack Obama’s campaign; last night, an estimated one in three voters was a newcomer.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it gets worse: Past turnouts were already at such cringe-worthy lows. In 2016, only 15.7% of Iowa‘s voting-eligible population took part in the caucus. Our record turnout, thanks to Obama’s campaign in 2008, clocked in at 16.1%.

We all know turnout is the key to every election, especially in swing states. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in neighboring Wisconsin by only 23,000 votes.

So this has nothing to do with malfunctioning apps — or even with Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT