Former federal prosecutor explains why a state or attorney general couldn’t prosecute Trump

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to a question from a follower asking why President Donald Trump couldn’t be prosecuted from the New York attorney general or a group of states.

Attorney General Bill Barr and former special counsel Robert Mueller both decided that the Office of Legal Counsel decision saying that the president shouldn’t be indicted because it can be distracting.

“We, at the outset, determined that, when it came to the president’s culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a sitting president cannot be indicted,” Mueller testified.

But Kirschner explained that even state attorneys general can’t step in to hold Trump accountable.

“A state could try to charge Trump. However, I suspect Trump’s primary lawyer, Bill Barr, would direct the DOJ to make a modified ‘supremacy clause’ challenge, arguing that it would be unwieldy/unconstitutional to allow states to prosecute a sitting president,” Kirschner explained.

