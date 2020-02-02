Quantcast
Former federal prosecutor explains why a state or attorney general couldn’t prosecute Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to a question from a follower asking why President Donald Trump couldn’t be prosecuted from the New York attorney general or a group of states.

Attorney General Bill Barr and former special counsel Robert Mueller both decided that the Office of Legal Counsel decision saying that the president shouldn’t be indicted because it can be distracting.

“We, at the outset, determined that, when it came to the president’s culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a sitting president cannot be indicted,” Mueller testified.

But Kirschner explained that even state attorneys general can’t step in to hold Trump accountable.

“A state could try to charge Trump. However, I suspect Trump’s primary lawyer, Bill Barr, would direct the DOJ to make a modified ‘supremacy clause’ challenge, arguing that it would be unwieldy/unconstitutional to allow states to prosecute a sitting president,” Kirschner explained.

Fact-Check: Criminal justice reform didn’t save Alice Johnson — Kim Kardashian did

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump ran a factually inaccurate ad trying to promote his criminal justice reform using Alice Johnson as his spokesperson. The problem is that Alice Johnson was not a benefactor of Trump's criminal justice reform, she had thousands of Americans advocating on her behalf, and one, in particular, was Kim Kardashian, who went to the White House to lobby Trump personally.

Johnson was unfairly sent to prison for life using absurd drug laws in a failed criminal system. She was convicted in 1996 for being involved in a cocaine-trafficking organization. Trump granted her clemency; his criminal justice reform law wasn't involved at all.

Super Bowl viewers disgusted by ‘gasslighting’ Trump campaign ad: ‘He’s trying to prove he’s not racist’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's campaign ads was released ahead of the Super Bowl, but the second was held back as a kind of surprise to viewers. Those who saw it were no only surprised but disgusted.

Interestingly, two Fox commercials ran on either side of it, so no other companies had to touch his ads.

The ad talked about thanks to Trump's criminal justice reform; families are being reunited. It's an odd brag because Trump has spent the last few years taking children from their parents on the border and putting the children in holding pins with little food, water, clothing, baby supplies, medical attention, or even adequate bathrooms.

Trump thinks he’s untouchable after three years of not starting World War III: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has bragged about being "like a genius" and a "very stable genius," but his arrogance is taking on a new level of hubris.

Axios reported Sunday that after Trump has taken risks on what he calls "big sh*t," and avoiding World War III, he can do anything.

There are two things Trump's team said people warned were disastrous if he did it, moving the Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Paris Accord. In the three years Trump has been in office, the climate hasn't changed to the worst-case scenario predicted 50 to 100 years from now. So, clearly, he thinks he's winning. For people who believe in science, however, they understand the way it works.

