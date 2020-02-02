Quantcast
Connect with us

Former GOP governor blasts fellow Republicans over impeachment vote

Published

23 mins ago

on

Christine Todd Whitman

Former Gov. Christie Todd Whitman this weekend assailed her fellow Republicans in the Senate for blocking a call for more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.Whitman, a modera…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump's impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Graham -- one of the president's most avid supporters regardless of the evidence -- stated, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, "I want to understand how all this crap started."

Continue Reading

Latest Headlines

WATCH: Bill Murray reprises ‘Groundhog Day’ Role in Super Bowl LIV commercial For Jeep

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

Former GOP governor blasts fellow Republicans over impeachment vote

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 