Former GOP governor blasts fellow Republicans over impeachment vote
Former Gov. Christie Todd Whitman this weekend assailed her fellow Republicans in the Senate for blocking a call for more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.Whitman, a modera…
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump
Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump's impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
According to the Washington Examiner, Graham -- one of the president's most avid supporters regardless of the evidence -- stated, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, "I want to understand how all this crap started."