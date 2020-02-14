Former Stormy Daniels lawyer and Trump tormentor Michael Avenatti found guilty of extortion

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who formerly represented adult film star Stormy Daniels and subsequently became a regular tormentor of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty of attempting to extort athletics apparel giant Nike.

CNN reports that a jury found Avenatti guilty of all three counts in the case: transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Avenatti told Nike that he would expose them for purportedly making illicit payments to amateur basketball players unless they paid him millions of dollars.

The Nike extortion case isn’t the only legal jeopardy Avenatti faces, as he’s also scheduled to go on trial for allegedly stealing Stormy Daniels’s book advance and committing fraud in the state of California.