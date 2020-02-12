Former US Attorney admits he was ‘dead wrong’ about Bill Barr’s integrity and ethics
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg confessed that he was wrong about Attorney General Bill Barr having the honesty and integrity to head the Justice Department.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, Rosenberg said that he hears a lot of shock and disgust from legal scholars and prosecutors.
“Generally, I see people who are flabbergasted and disgusted,” he said. “I was one of the ones early on who welcomed his nomination to the position of attorney general who said, I think on your show, that I believed him to be a principled institutionalist and I said that I was flat out dead wrong.”
One of his greatest frustrations, he said, was that Barr “maligned Bob Barr and misrepresented the work of the Mueller team.”
Stone, he said, is far worse than that.
“I always thought the canary in the coal mine would be the career men and women in the Department of Justice,” he continued. “We worried their work was being corrupted. But I always thought if it was, they wouldn’t stand for it. That it would be a torches and pitchfork moment, and that’s what we’re seeing, not just the resignation by these four, but also what’s happening in the office itself. There is utter disgust with what these prosecutors were asked to do. And we take very seriously the notion that someone would interfere in our work in a political sense.”
He said that all career prosecutors understand that the department is run by politically motivated people, but it’s almost unheard of that they would interfere in the daily work of the department, particularly in criminal cases.
See his full remarks below:
Tiny Dancer: Scientists spy on booty-shaking bees to help conservation
We've long known honey bees shake their behinds to communicate the location of high-value flower patches to one another, a form of signaling that scientists refer to as "waggle dances."
A group of US biologists have now decoded the meaning of over 1,500 of these jigs, providing conservation groups trying to boost the imperiled species' population with new insights into their dietary preferences.
"The thing I think is the most interesting about bees is their communication," Morgan Carr-Markell, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota and the lead author of a new study published in the journal PLOS One, told AFP.
CNN
Ex-federal prosecutor bashes leniency for Roger Stone — because he did everything he could to obstruct justice
Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi explained that Roger Stone doesn't deserve to get off with a slap on the wrist for obstructing justice.
Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rossi said that this judicial intrusion by President Donald Trump is yet another example of him overstepping his authority.
"What's unsettling about the president's actions is we just went through a Senate trial, an impeachment process where the president was allegedly committing textbook bribery, extortion, and abusing his office under the Constitution, and we heard some pretty damning testimony in the Senate trial," Rossi said. "And what really unsettles me is a former prosecutor for almost 30 years is when a person makes it through a storm, a criminal justice storm, and they learn nothing from the process."
Breaking Banner
‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump's alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone's case, specifically Trump's claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is "actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government."
"Right, he lies about everything, but now we're adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system," former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. "And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon ... when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe."