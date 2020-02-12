Former US Attorney admits he was ‘dead wrong’ about Bill Barr’s integrity and ethics

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg confessed that he was wrong about Attorney General Bill Barr having the honesty and integrity to head the Justice Department.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, Rosenberg said that he hears a lot of shock and disgust from legal scholars and prosecutors.

“Generally, I see people who are flabbergasted and disgusted,” he said. “I was one of the ones early on who welcomed his nomination to the position of attorney general who said, I think on your show, that I believed him to be a principled institutionalist and I said that I was flat out dead wrong.”

One of his greatest frustrations, he said, was that Barr “maligned Bob Barr and misrepresented the work of the Mueller team.”

Stone, he said, is far worse than that.

“I always thought the canary in the coal mine would be the career men and women in the Department of Justice,” he continued. “We worried their work was being corrupted. But I always thought if it was, they wouldn’t stand for it. That it would be a torches and pitchfork moment, and that’s what we’re seeing, not just the resignation by these four, but also what’s happening in the office itself. There is utter disgust with what these prosecutors were asked to do. And we take very seriously the notion that someone would interfere in our work in a political sense.”

He said that all career prosecutors understand that the department is run by politically motivated people, but it’s almost unheard of that they would interfere in the daily work of the department, particularly in criminal cases.

