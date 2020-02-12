Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific
Four people survived a month adrift in the Pacific by eating coconuts and drinking rainwater in an ordeal that claimed the lives of eight of their companions, including a baby, reports said Wednesday.
The group, from Papua New Guinea’s Bougainville province, are believed to have spent 32 days at sea.
The Solomon Star News reported the group set off from Bougainville on December 22, intending to celebrate Christmas in the Carteret Islands, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) away.
But survivor Dominic Stally said their small boat capsized and a number of the group drowned.
The rest managed to right the vessel but there were further fatalities as they floated in the remote waters at the mercy of powerful ocean currents.
“We could do nothing with their dead bodies, we just have to let go of them at sea,” he told the newspaper.
“A couple have died and left behind their baby and I am the one who held onto the baby and later the baby died as well.”
Stally said a number of fishing vessels passed nearby without noticing them until they were finally picked up on January 23 off New Caledonia after drifting some 2,000 kilometres.
The Star News said the survivors comprised two men, a woman and a girl aged about 12.
They were dropped off in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, last Saturday and were discharged into the care of Papua New Guinea’s High Commissioner John Balavu after receiving treatment for dehydration.
The High Commissioner and medics at the Honiara hospital were not immediately available for comment.
Epic tales of survival are not uncommon in the Pacific, where tiny islands are separated by vast expanses of ocean.
In January 2014, Salvadoran fisherman Jose Alvarenga washed up in the Marshalls, more than 13 months after he set off from Mexico’s west coast with a companion, who died during the voyage.
He survived by eating raw fish and bird flesh while keeping hydrated by drinking rainwater, turtle blood and his own urine.
His remarkable feat was initially greeted with scepticism, but he passed a polygraph test and an examination of ocean currents and boating records backed his claim.
An Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks at sea in 2018 after his tiny fishing trap lost its moorings and ended up some 2,500 kilometres away off Guam.
Australia admits to ‘national shame’ of failing to help Aboriginals
A pledge to close the health and wellbeing gap between Aboriginal and other Australians is failing, the government admitted Wednesday, describing the situation as a source of "national shame".
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said just two of seven key targets to improve the lives of Australia's indigenous people were on track -- unchanged from last year.
More Aboriginal children were enrolled in early education and graduating from high school than ever before, he said, but attendance rates were still lagging behind other groups.
Other targets to halve the gap in child mortality, literacy, life expectancy, and unemployment rates were not being met.
2020 Election
Joe Biden: From Democratic frontrunner to edge of collapse
Joe Biden is heading south, in more ways than one.
Once the confident frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, America's centrist senior statesman meant to invigorate his party's effort to oust Donald Trump and reclaim the White House.
But the electability candidate, the one who insists he has the best chance at defeating Trump in November, has seen his political fortunes plunge in a single week.
After what he called a "gut punch" of a fourth place finish in the opening contest in Iowa, on Tuesday he faced a second straight drubbing, on track for a shock fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, early results showed.
Breaking Banner
Trump lashes out with a dangerous lie at the federal judge overseeing Roger Stone’s case
President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday night at Amy Berman Jackson, a federal judge who has overseen several key cases that arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. She is currently presiding over the case against longtime Trump friend Roger Stone, who is due to be sentenced soon after being found guilty of lying to Congress and attempting to impede its Russia investigation.
In response to a tweet naming Jackson, Trump tweeted: “Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”