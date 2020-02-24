Fox Business host blames Bernie’s Nevada win for stock market crash — not the coronavirus
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points in early Monday trading, as fears grew about China’s government being unable to contain the deadly coronavirus.
On Fox Business, however, host Charles Payne said that the true culprit behind the drop was Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) big upset win in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend.
“The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market,” Payne said, and then listed off all the health care stocks that have taken a dive on Monday as supposed evidence that markets are terrified by Sanders’s Medicare for All plan becoming a reality.
“You really attribute that selloff to Bernie Sanders?” asked one incredulous Fox co-host.
“Absolutely!” he replied. “There’s absolutely no doubt.”
Payne went on to claim that these stocks had previously been the victims of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) rise, but had gained back their losses after her campaign lost momentum. He then argued that Sanders’s subsequent victories have made the markets even more concerned.
“This is the first time that Wall Street has taken Bernie Sanders very seriously,” he said.
Watch the video below.
Fox Business host Charles Payne blames much of today’s Dow plunge on Bernie Sanders’ Nevada win:
“The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market…there’s absolutely no doubt.” pic.twitter.com/20041Y0oHE
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2020
Breaking Banner
Rattled law professor says Bill Barr is ‘far worse’ than he predicted after testifying at his Senate confirmation hearing
In a column for Just Security, a constitutional law professor at the Georgia State University College of Law who urged U.S. senators to reject the nomination of now-Attorney General Bill Barr admits he understated the case against the lawyer who has been far worse in his job than even he had expected.
Co-author of Separation of Powers Law: Cases and Materials," Neil Kinkopf began by recalling his testimony before the GOP-majority Senate Judiciary Committee where he testified, "Public confidence in the rule of law depends on there being an Attorney General who will not allow the President to do whatever he wants with the Justice Department. William Barr’s views of presidential power are so radically mistaken that he is simply the wrong man, at the wrong time to be Attorney General of the United States."
The View’s Meghan McCain attacks co-hosts for not talking about Bernie Sanders and Russia — when reports weren’t even out
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tried to make the case that the Russians have really always wanted to help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) more than President Donald Trump. It was a theory that was shot down by her colleagues, who noted that the main focus of Russia was to sow discord among the American public.
"What's interesting, Friday, we actually opened up our show talking about how Trump had been briefed about Russia involvement in his -- you know, that Russians were also in the tank for him," said McCain. "We didn't mention that Bernie was also briefed at the same time. That was completely omitted from reports."
‘This is a war crime’: Video of IDF bulldozer dragging body of Palestinian man in Gaza sparks outrage
Human rights advocates are demanding that the Israeli military immediately open a criminal investigation into the incident.
[Warning... Graphic footage contained in or linked to in this article... Some people may find disturbing.]
Human rights advocates expressed outrage and called for a criminal investigation after video footage of an Israeli military bulldozer dragging the body of a Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied Gaza Strip circulated widely across social media over the weekend.