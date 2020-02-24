Fox Business host blames Bernie’s Nevada win for stock market crash — not the coronavirus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points in early Monday trading, as fears grew about China’s government being unable to contain the deadly coronavirus.

On Fox Business, however, host Charles Payne said that the true culprit behind the drop was Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) big upset win in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend.

“The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market,” Payne said, and then listed off all the health care stocks that have taken a dive on Monday as supposed evidence that markets are terrified by Sanders’s Medicare for All plan becoming a reality.

“You really attribute that selloff to Bernie Sanders?” asked one incredulous Fox co-host.

“Absolutely!” he replied. “There’s absolutely no doubt.”

Payne went on to claim that these stocks had previously been the victims of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) rise, but had gained back their losses after her campaign lost momentum. He then argued that Sanders’s subsequent victories have made the markets even more concerned.

“This is the first time that Wall Street has taken Bernie Sanders very seriously,” he said.

Fox Business host Charles Payne blames much of today’s Dow plunge on Bernie Sanders’ Nevada win: “The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market…there’s absolutely no doubt.” pic.twitter.com/20041Y0oHE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2020