Fox News reports wages rose faster under Obama than Trump after his campaign lashes out at predecessor

In what was possibly a hint to remind people of his legacy this Monday, former President Barack Obama gave a shout out to the anniversary of his signing of the 2009 economic stimulus package.

“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,” Obama tweeted with a photo of his signature on the bill.

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by the Trump administration, which sought to counter Obama’s tweet by giving credit for the economy to President Trump.

“President Trump reversed every single failed Obama-era economic policy, and with it, reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy,” Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News. “Obama and Biden orchestrated the worst economic recovery in modern history.”

But that narrative was undermined by none other than Fox News, which pointed out that Trump is riding on the coattails of Obama’s economic policies.

“Under the Obama administration, the unemployment rate fell steadily after reaching a high of 10 percent early in his first term, but it has continued to fall under Trump,” Fox News Brooke Singman wrote. “The unemployment rate is currently at the lowest it’s been in the last 50 years.”