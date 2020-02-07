FridayNightMassacre trends as Trump fires impeachment witnesses: ‘The mad king puts another head on a pike’

President Donald Trump fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon on Friday in actions that were widely seen as retribution for the two testifying in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

The hashtag “Friday Night Massacre” soon trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

The mad king puts another head on a pike. https://t.co/BhDXwakUoV — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 8, 2020

President Trump has now fired two key impeachment witnesses — Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. #FridayNightMassacre — Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) February 8, 2020

But @SenatorCollins promised me he was chastened and had learned humility 🙄 #fridaynightmassacre https://t.co/vbwmGggLQZ — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) February 8, 2020

So is Eric getting baptised or something… #FridayNightMassacre — zeddy (@Zeddary) February 8, 2020

The #FridayNightMassacre is underway, by Donald Trump. The chaos in the wake of his retribution will make us all less safe.#TrumpIsANationalSecurityThreat — VoteVets (@votevets) February 7, 2020

The #FridayNightMassacre is par for the course when Trump has been normalized by the GOP, the corporate media and the Dem establishment. He is part of a corrupt system that values power and money over people's lives. We will NEVER defeat it without unapologetic progressivism. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 8, 2020

#FridayNightMassacre Donald Trump is taking revenge on those who had the courage to speak against him. Lt. Col. Vindman, his twin brother also a Lt. Col., Ambassador Sondland. Trump is now free to rule as the despot he aspired to be. The GOP have sold us to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/X1q7GhjISS — Heidi Oller (@HeidiOller1) February 7, 2020

There you go, @SenatorCollins, your very own #FridayNightMassacre. I guess he learned his lesson. He learned that you Republicans have given him carte blanche to continue to crime, crime and crime some more! #TrumpIsGuilty #TrumpIsCorrupt — GrandmaC (@wkc7877) February 7, 2020

NOW: And more in the #Fridaynightmassacre. Sondland is out. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – The purge is real. https://t.co/gvvLaKyrVo — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 8, 2020

After this #FridayNightMassacre & the treatment of Romney, what kind of message is being sent to folks? CHEER TRUMP OR YOUR CAREER IS OVER This is NOT America — ReaganRepublican (@NeverDotard) February 7, 2020

Dont ever tell me Trump cares about the troops ever again. The Vindman’s deserved better. #FridayNightMassacre — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 8, 2020

It looks like a shameful Defense and State Department purge is underway. Shabbat Shalom.#fridaynightmassacre https://t.co/dAheha9ML2 — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) February 8, 2020