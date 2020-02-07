Quantcast
Connect with us

#FridayNightMassacre trends as Trump fires impeachment witnesses: ‘The mad king puts another head on a pike’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon on Friday in actions that were widely seen as retribution for the two testifying in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

The hashtag “Friday Night Massacre” soon trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Joe Biden receives standing ovation for Lt Col Vindman at #DemDebate

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Former Vice President praised Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has an American hero after he was escorted from the White House grounds on Friday.

At the ABC News Democratic Party debate in New Hampshire, Biden said Vindman should have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom instead of Rush Limbaugh.

Biden asked to audience to stand and offer a show of support for Vindman, whose brother was also fired on Friday.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Final #DemDebate before New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary held in Manchester

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Democratic presidential candidates will spar on the debate stage Friday as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg seek to build on their robust performances in the Iowa caucuses and Joe Biden looks to rebound from his dismal showing.

Both Sanders, the leftist senator from Vermont, and Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory in the chaotic Iowa caucuses and the pair are neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of the next contest in New Hampshire.

The Granite State holds a primary on Tuesday as the Democratic Party seeks to narrow down the crowded field and come up with an opponent to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

#FridayNightMassacre trends as Trump fires impeachment witnesses: ‘The mad king puts another head on a pike’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon on Friday in actions that were widely seen as retribution for the two testifying in Trump's impeachment inquiry.

The hashtag "Friday Night Massacre" soon trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/TeaPainUSA/status/1225932856951619584

https://twitter.com/MLChadbourn/status/1225936488761888770

https://twitter.com/mmt603/status/1225931855586877441

https://twitter.com/3vanSutton/status/1225936319974604805

So is Eric getting baptised or something... #FridayNightMassacre

Continue Reading
 
 