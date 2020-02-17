Quantcast
Furious Franklin Graham blasts UK: I’m not homophobic I just ‘preach the truth of the gospel’ to save gays from Hell

25 mins ago

Anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham says he’s not homophobic, but he is calling LGBTQ activists “truthophobic” and “free-speech-ophobic.” Graham  is once again blasting activists in the UK who have succeeded in getting venues in eight cities to ban him from spreading his hate speech.

The evangelical Christian preacher on Facebook says, “my eight-city evangelistic tour across the UK has been met with resistance by LGBTQ activists who inaccurately claim that I am homophobic, Islamophobic, and say that I speak hate. Anyone who knows me or has heard me speak knows that this really isn’t true—but, I DO preach the TRUTH of the Gospel.”

Using the Christian Bible to advance an agenda of hate is an old trick. The Bible has been used for centuries to advance racism, homophobia, and misogyny.

Graham went on to say: “One person commented, ‘How is Christianity a hatred speech, when you’re trying to save people from HELL? I call it a love speech.’ He’s right.”

He’s actually wrong. Not everyone believes in the concept of hell, and forcing that belief and the hate tied to it on those who do not share those religious precepts is immoral.


