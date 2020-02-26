Quantcast
‘Furious’ Trump ‘unhappy’ with HHS secretary after massive stock market plunge over coronavirus fears: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is “furious” the DOW plunged nearly 2000 points during the past two days over coronavirus fears, wiping out all of 2020’s gains as the November reelection approaches. The President watched the markets from India, and grew even more “unhappy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar after a top CDC official warned the coronavirus would spread across the country.

“White House officials’ efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus have created new political hazards, as they publicly downplay the threat while other federal officials with a background in health and diseases are warning of more severe consequences for inaction,” the Washington Post reports. “The administration also risks creating new health hazards, should the pressure to assure investors of economic stability undercut its public health message about the mounting threat.”

There appears to be no concern from the President for the health of the 327.2 million people living in the U.S., rather, all eyes inside his White House are focused on public perception, especially over the market drop.

Despite the CDC’s Nancy Messonnier alerting Americans today that it’s “not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” Trump White House spokesman Judd Deere said that “what we are seeing today is a political effort by the Left and some in the media to distract and disturb the American people with fearful rhetoric and palace intrigue.”

“The United States economy is the strongest in the world thanks to the leadership and policies of President Trump. The virus remains low risk domestically because of the containment actions taken by this Administration since the first of the year.”

Earlier –
‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread

The Trump administration has spent the past 18 months creating a list of officials it believes should be purged for not parroting Trump’s every lie.


Trump silencing White House officials from talking about coronavirus to keep stock market up: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump is trying to rein in officials in his own administration from talking about the spread of the coronavirus over fears that it will impact the stock market -- and hurt his re-election prospects.

The report notes that the president has kept his own comments about the spread of the virus to a bare minimum, mainly saying it has been contained,  at the same time as health officials are worried about the spread worldwide.

Bill Barr is turning America into a dictatorship in 5 ways: Ex-Labor secretary

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

William Barr was installed as Attorney General specifically to turn the Department of Justice into an arm of the Trump Coverup. And we’ve seen him do exactly that. Barr has corrupted and politicized the Department of Justice, working hand in hand with Donald Trump to bend federal law enforcement to the president’s will. Here are some of the ways Barr is helping Trump turn our democracy into a dictatorship:

1. He intervened in the sentencing of Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime confidant and advisor, who faced a prison sentence for obstructing Congress and witness tampering in connection with the Russia investigation. The day prosecutors announced they were seeking seven to nine years for Stone’s sentencing, Trump called the sentence “a horrible aberration,” and said that the prosecutors “ought to be ashamed of themselves” and were “an insult to our country.”  A mere 24 hours later, after Trump’s public tantrum, the Department of Justice announced it would change its sentencing recommendation for Stone [CUT TO NEWS CLIP]. Showing more backbone than Barr, four career prosecutors then withdrew from the case, and one resigned.

A key FBI photo analysis method has serious flaws: study

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

A study published this week casts doubt on the reliability of a technique the FBI Laboratory has used for decades to identify criminals by purporting to match their bluejeans with those photographed in surveillance images, potentially undermining evidence used to win numerous convictions.

The FBI’s method, used principally in bank robbery cases, matches denim pants by the light and dark patches along their seams, called wear marks. An FBI examiner’s scientific journal article on bluejeans identification in 1999 argued that wear marks create, effectively, a barcode that is unique on every pair. That article provided a legal foundation for the FBI to use an array of similar techniques to assert matches for clothes, vehicles, human faces and skin features.

