Gambling website bets Trump can’t go 45 seconds without lying during his State of the Union
The online gambling site Bookmaker.Eu is pretty confident that President Trump can’t go 45 seconds without making a false statement — so confident that the over/under is 6.5 and the payout is -110, meaning bettors can wager on whether Trump will say something untrue more or less than six times, winning a dollar for every $1.10 wagered.
In order to determine which statements Trump make that are false, the Antigua-based gambling company will refer to the Washington Post’s fact checkers.
“Last year President Trump stuck to the script and yet he still blew past our total of 3.5 false statements,” Bookmaker.Eu numbers-cruncher Angus Daglass told the New York Daily News.
“This year the Republicans are pleading with him to stick to the script, but the wildcard with President Trump has always been his lack of self-control,” he added. “With the pending acquittal he may be prone to over confidence and swagger, and think the odds of him getting through the State of Union Address without a false or misleading statement are conservatively set at 100 to 1.”
The website is also betting that Trump will bring up his impeachment at some point during his address.
Susan Collins predicts Trump will be ‘much more cautious’ about cheating as she votes to acquit
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Tuesday that she would vote to acquit Donald Trump on both charges of impeachment.
Collins defended her vote during an interview the CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell.
She explained that she thinks it is less likely that Trump will cheat following his expected acquittal.
"I believe that the president has learned from this case," Collins said. "The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson."
Iowa woman wanted vote changed after learning Pete Buttigieg is gay
An Iowa woman who supported Pete Buttigieg for president in Monday night's tumultuous US Democratic caucus asked to change her vote when she learned the candidate is gay.
She cited her religious beliefs for doing so.
"Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner? Are you kidding?" the woman, wearing a "Pete 2020" sticker, asked a caucus organizer, known as a precinct captain, in rural Iowa.
The exchange was caught on a video which quickly went viral online.