‘Gaze adoringly at you’: Internet mocks Trump’s claim coronavirus leader Mike Pence has ‘nothing else to do’

The internet exploded in laughter on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus because he had “nothing else to do.”

The New York Times reported that the president made the remarks on Wednesday before naming Pence as the point man on the virus.

Wait, I thought he was a businessman and didn't like people around with nothing to do (hence fired the CDC epidemic response team) – seems like he should have fired Pence a long time ago? — Sam Hale (@Samhale72) February 27, 2020

Gazing adoringly at trump should be considered a pretty tough job. — Springer Mom (@mom_springer) February 27, 2020

Stupidity & incompetence – the hallmarks of the Russian asset's administration. — runswith (@runswith) February 27, 2020

Greatest threat to public health since the Spanish flu of 1917? Sure, why not put the guy no one wants working on anything in charge. 🙄 — Free Otter (@Thom_Howard) February 27, 2020

There’s another person who doesn’t have anything else to do, @PressSec. Can you imagine? Holy fuck. — Inspector Gadget 🆘🆘 (@change_agent4) February 27, 2020

Now that he's not allowed to try to convert gay people or run phony election commissions, what was he really there for? — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) February 27, 2020

Mother will be very displeased by this. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2020

I’m free this weekend, can I be in charge of our national coronavirus response? — #Resist Trumpism (@TrumpsBane) February 27, 2020

Y’all know that man is scared to death he might catch CoVid19 if he is in the same room with someone who may be actively working to halt the spread. — 🐾Angie K 💙 (@angie_keathly) February 27, 2020

@VP get ready for the "axe" big boy. When you can't perform Trump will send you packing. Don't forget to take mother with you…. — Malta (@malta417) February 27, 2020

AAAAnnnndddd he needed an excuse to remove him from the ticket in November AND really didn't like Pence (& Mother) eyeballing his seat during impeachment. — LoveBuzz (@freshieswife) February 27, 2020

Another chance for Pence to prove how smart he is pic.twitter.com/fB2hhDt5kj — BootsDee 🇺🇸🌊 (@realBootsDee) February 27, 2020

He’s the perfect lackey, will do whatever trump says, and will say whatever he wants him to. The contradiction, intimidation, and gaging of the truth put forth by the experts, continues. We’re screwed unless someone breaks ranks and puts the people before all the lying lunatics. — Trisha Castilleja (@NewYorkfan65) February 27, 2020

😂 that was the only good part of this shit show – he made that pretty clear. Is that why pence looks unhappy and extremely pale? — Tammy 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@tammy1667) February 27, 2020

“Didn’t have anything else to do”. Great qualification for important job. BTW, Press secretary was just as qualified… — El Financista (@jotasuarez) February 27, 2020