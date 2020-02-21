George Conway: Future psychology courses ‘will require students to watch extensive video of our 45th president’

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump will soon become a staple in psychology courses that focus on personality disorders.

Specifically, Conway found himself aghast that Trump went on a bonkers rant over criticism of his 2016 debate performances by reading out results of random internet polls that purportedly proved that he won the debates.

“Someday, in the not too distant future, university psychology courses that cover personality disorders will require students to watch extensive video of our 45th president,” Conway commented on Twitter.

Conway then remembered that George Simon, a clinical psychologist who conducts seminars on manipulative behavior, already said back in 2016 that he’s been collecting video footage of Trump to use as examples of malignant pathological narcissism.

“[Trump] “so classic that I’m archiving video clips of him to use in workshops because there’s no better example [of narcissism],” he told The Atlantic. “Otherwise I would have had to hire actors and write vignettes. He’s like a dream come true.”

Oh, wait. The future is now. https://t.co/D0tXXrz54H — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 21, 2020