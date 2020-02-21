Quantcast
George Conway: Future psychology courses ‘will require students to watch extensive video of our 45th president’

Published

2 hours ago

on

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump will soon become a staple in psychology courses that focus on personality disorders.

Specifically, Conway found himself aghast that Trump went on a bonkers rant over criticism of his 2016 debate performances by reading out results of random internet polls that purportedly proved that he won the debates.

“Someday, in the not too distant future, university psychology courses that cover personality disorders will require students to watch extensive video of our 45th president,” Conway commented on Twitter.

Conway then remembered that George Simon, a clinical psychologist who conducts seminars on manipulative behavior, already said back in 2016 that he’s been collecting video footage of Trump to use as examples of malignant pathological narcissism.

“[Trump] “so classic that I’m archiving video clips of him to use in workshops because there’s no better example [of narcissism],” he told The Atlantic. “Otherwise I would have had to hire actors and write vignettes. He’s like a dream come true.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump accused of being ‘complicit’ with Russians in their latest ‘act of war’ against US elections

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC, GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt lambasted Donald Trump for his furious reaction to intelligence officials briefing members of Congress on continuing Russian involvement in U.S. elections, saying the president is -- once again -- "abusing his power."

Speaking with host Chris Matthews, Schmidt harshly condemned the president after stating, "What this is is an attack on the USA by a hostile foreign power, an attack on our elections."

"Well, I think we're in a very serious place right now, Chris, since his [Trump's] acquittal by the Senate, " Schmidt began. "Donald Trump has been unrestrained with his abuse of power. He is eviscerating the rule of law with his constant interference with the Department of Justice, he appointed a political crony, someone with no experience, someone who is clearly not qualified, not competent to the task of being the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the country."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Comedian claims racial profiling after border agents pulled him off a bus and detained him: lawsuit

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, who originally hails from Libya, is suing the United States government after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled him off a bus and questioned his legal status.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Elshieky was pulled off a bus by agents in Spokane, Washington and grilled over his employment and residency documents, despite the fact that he was granted asylum in 2018 and is in the process of applying for long-term permanent residency.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.

The president complained that Best Picture winner "Parasite" came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939's "Gone With The Wind," an idealized drama about the antebellum South -- and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is -- a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Continue Reading
 
 
