‘Get over it? … Hell no’: Dixie Highway name condemned by Miami-Dade commissioners

Published

1 min ago

on

MIAMI — Miami-Dade commissioners pledged this week to remove “Dixie Highway” from county road signs after the board’s senior African American member declared the longstanding name a tribute to the states that fought to keep Americans enslaved during the Civil War.“Dixie Highway was named for the Dixie states. … The Dixie states seceded from the union because they wanted to continue the inhumane institution of slavery,” Commissioner Dennis Moss, who represents South Dade, where Dixie Highway is one of the busiest commuting routes, said Tuesday. “This is what the name ‘Dixie’ stands for, and it …

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis’ re-election is in trouble — and Republicans are trying to select his opponent

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

On the heels of Sen. Thom Tillis' (R-NC) vote to acquit President Donald Trump, it became painfully apparent that the Republican Party is starting to panic about his re-election efforts.

CNN.com reported Wednesday night the first significant ad buy for Democrats came not from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or with support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but was backed by Republican conservatives speaking out for state Sen. Erica Smith.

‘It’s not over’: Washington Post editorial board calls on Congress to redouble oversight of Trump

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

In the wake of Senate Republicans' near-unanimous move to bury the impeachment and acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Washington Post editorial board published a blistering op-ed declaring that "it's not over" — and calling on Democrats to redouble their oversight on the president.

"Not only is Mr. Trump brazenly unrepentant for his attempt to extort Ukraine’s help for his reelection, but also he is likely to take the Senate’s vote as vindication and license for further improper actions," wrote the board. "That makes it incumbent upon responsible members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to do what they can to protect the integrity of the November election, as well as that of the Constitution."

Trump’s economy is shaky under the hood — and Democrats have to hit him on it: Ex-Treasury official

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has made the performance of the economy a centerpiece of his re-election campaign. But in an op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday, former Treasury Department counselor Steven Rattner walked through all of the ways in which Trump's economy is weaker than it appears — and how Democrats must challenge him on it to the American people whose situations have not been improving.

"The Trump recovery is merely an extension of the Obama recovery," wrote Rattner. "Take jobs. In Mr. Trump’s 35 months as president, the economy added an average of 191,000 jobs per month and the unemployment rate fell by 1.2 percentage points. Sounds pretty good, right? But during the last 35 months of the Obama presidency, new jobs averaged 227,000 per month and the unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points."

