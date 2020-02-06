‘Get over it? … Hell no’: Dixie Highway name condemned by Miami-Dade commissioners
MIAMI — Miami-Dade commissioners pledged this week to remove “Dixie Highway” from county road signs after the board’s senior African American member declared the longstanding name a tribute to the states that fought to keep Americans enslaved during the Civil War.“Dixie Highway was named for the Dixie states. … The Dixie states seceded from the union because they wanted to continue the inhumane institution of slavery,” Commissioner Dennis Moss, who represents South Dade, where Dixie Highway is one of the busiest commuting routes, said Tuesday. “This is what the name ‘Dixie’ stands for, and it …
