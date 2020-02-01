‘Gold standard’ poll of Iowa Caucuses not released as scheduled ‘out of an abundance of caution’
The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released on Saturday evening.
CNN politico reporter David Chalian said that “out of an abundance of caution” the poll will not be released after one person surveyed raised questions with how they were questioned.
“The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening,” the newspaper reported.
“Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” the newspaper explained. “While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”
The poll, conducted by Ann Selzer, is considered the “gold-standard poll” of the caucuses.
And CNN has killed the special and the "gold standard" Iowa poll because @PeteButtigieg's name was left off some calls. "At a time when trust in media has taken such a hit, this was the right call," says a source familiar w the decision. https://t.co/pd2JHYlot3
— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) February 2, 2020
The unique nature of the caucuses makes them notoriously difficult to poll.
“There are 615,000 registered Democrats on Iowa’s voter rolls. But even by the most bullish of estimates, more than half of them won’t venture out on Monday night,” Politico reported Saturday. “How many people will turn out is only part of the challenge. Pollsters are also grappling with who, specifically, will show up. Polls show Sanders is the top choice among younger voters, who have been less likely to participate in past caucuses. Biden, meanwhile, leads among older voters.”
Watch:
2020 Election
‘Gold standard’ poll of Iowa Caucuses not released as scheduled ‘out of an abundance of caution’
The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released on Saturday evening.
CNN politico reporter David Chalian said that "out of an abundance of caution" the poll will not be released after one person surveyed raised questions with how they were questioned.
"The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening," the newspaper reported.
2020 Election
‘A giant political nightmare’: Senator predicts Republicans will be haunted by Trump impeachment vote for years
In a deep dive into how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was able to keep his caucus in line before they voted to block any witnesses or additional evidence to be introduced into the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, one Democratic lawmaker said they -- and their party -- will live to regret it for years.
According to the report from Politico, where the GOP would go hinged on Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), noting, " On Friday morning the interest in Murkowski was overwhelming. CNN fixed a camera on the hallways outside her office in case she would emerge and break the news. When Murkowski left her office, she dipped out the back, bumped into E&E reporter Geof Koss and gave him the news: She was a ‘no’ and Roberts would not have to break the tie."
2020 Election
Anti-Trump conservatives have given up battling the president out of greedy self-interest: report
According to a report from the New York Times, Republican lawmakers who once disparaged Donald Trump in blunt terms have given up now that it appears they may be saddled with him if he survives impeachment and the 2020 election.
It was not so long ago that Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas "frequently raised alarm over the prospect of Mr. Trump in the White House. Mr. Cruz even shied away from endorsing him at the party’s nominating convention," the report states before adding, "Both paid a price in Twitter abuse from the president, and both are now among his most ardent defenders."