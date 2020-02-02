Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel attacks her uncle Mitt Romney on impeachment: ‘You are helping a Democrat get elected’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had “strengthened” the GOP by after pro-Trump conservatives launched an attack on her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that Trump allies had run attack advertisements against the Utah senator because he voted to allow witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Conservative Political Action Conference has disinvited [Mitt Romney] from an upcoming meeting,” Brennan explained. “They put this ad online, there are TV ads against him. Do you think this is proper political retaliation?”

“The president has strengthened our party,” McDaniel insisted.

“I’m not sure if you saw the ad but it was you uncle’s face,” Brennan observed.

“I haven’t seen the ad,” McDaniel admitted. “That’s the grassroots part of our party and their upset when people aren’t supporting the president and are not supporting our party. They think if you aren’t supporting him, you are helping a Democrat get elected.”

“Okay,” Brennan said. “I understand you don’t want to comment on your uncle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

Senator who voted down evidence leaves Chuck Todd speechless by recommending everyone read Bolton’s book

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) caught NBC host Chuck Todd off guard over the weekend when he suggested that senators should read former National Security adviser John Bolton after they acquit

"The House [impeachment] managers came to us and said, 'We have overwhelming evidence, we have a mountain of evidence,'" Alexander told Todd on NBC's Meet the Press. "Which made me think, then why do you need more evidence?"

"Do you think it's more helpful for the public to hear from John Bolton?" Todd asked.

"Well, they'll read his book in two weeks," Alexander quipped causing Todd to take a long pause.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Now we know what Trump really thinks of us

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Barring a lightning strike or some other miraculous event, the impeachment process is all done but for the final, predictable votes.

It has been a cringe-worthy process that almost certainly has deepened deep divisions in the country, and that has showcased a Republican Senate majority willing to follow party loyalty right out the window, throwing out a truckload of traditional American values. Do we believe in fairness, in truth, in fact?

It has been a process that put forth zany legal arguments seemingly spun of whole cloth to protect Donald Trump, even at the expense of radical reinterpretation of the Constitution's division of governmental responsibilities and the simple understanding that doing bad is something to be excised and punished. Do we really accept that a president, particularly Trump, who has made self-aggrandizement a feature of his presidency, can do anything toward reelection because he thinks it is "in the public interest," as outlined by presidential defender Alan Dershowitz?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Their coverup was so brazen’: Quaker activist explains the most surprising aspect of Republicans’ impeachment antics

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

When I learned that Senate Republicans had blocked witness testimony for the Impeachment Trial, I was reminded of the concluding line from T.S. Eliot’s 1925 poem, “The Hollow Men:” “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.” I wasn’t surprised that Republicans voted to let Trump off the hook; I was surprised that their coverup was so brazen.

Throughout the Impeachment Trial, I have been hoping that some Republican would take the moral high ground and recognize Donald Trump’s perfidy.  It’s not like Trump was accused of a sexual indiscretion, and then lying about it; Trump was accused of jeopardizing national security for political gain, and then obstructing the investigation.  This is a big deal, a clear impeachable offense, and it’s depressing that Republicans do not acknowledge this.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image