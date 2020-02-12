GOP lawmakers proudly tweet out photos of themselves posing with anti-LGBTQ hate group president

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins has awarded 51 U.S. Senators and 100 members of the House of Representatives the anti-LGBTQ hate group’s True Blue award, and lawmakers – all Republicans – were only too proud to tweet out photos of themselves receiving their awards.

“We thank these ‘True Blue’ members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes,” Perkins, who is closely tied to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, said in a press release. “They have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.”

The Family Research Council appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Here’s a sampling of the Republican lawmakers who are so proud of being honored for votes attacking the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

Indiana Senator:

Safeguarding life at every stage is a solemn responsibility Hoosiers entrusted me to uphold. Proud to receive the True Blue award from @FRCAction for 100% Pro-Life votes in 2019. pic.twitter.com/nXvIaBW5XL — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) February 11, 2020

Louisiana Congressman:

I appreciate the Family Research Council awarding me the True Blue award for voting 100% in favor of family values for 2019. @FRCdc pic.twitter.com/Q9gg9hBq5k — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) February 11, 2020

Alabama Congressman:

Honored to receive @FRCAction‘s True Blue Award from @tperkins today. This award is presented to Members with a record of supporting life, family values, and religious liberty. Thank you, FRC! I’m grateful for your friendship and important work. #TrueBlueAward pic.twitter.com/tTOR9tXyth — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) February 11, 2020

West Virginia Senator:

Senator Capito has recieved the Family Research Council’s True Blue award based on her 100% record with @FRCAction voting to protect life, codify the Hyde Amendment, and confirm conservative judges. pic.twitter.com/rAoKcwNAEP — Capito for WV (@CapitoforWV) February 11, 2020

Colorado Congressman:

Honored to receive the @FRCdc True Blue award for standing up for life, religious freedom, and family values from @tperkins this morning. I’m thrilled to wake up every day and fight for the conservative cause. pic.twitter.com/7ZKRfyUiQh — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 11, 2020

Missouri Congresswoman:

Today I received the @FRCAction True Blue award. This recognition is awarded to Members of Congress with a proven record of defending the right to life, religious freedoms, and family values. It is truly an honor to represent #MO04 as we fight for our foundational values. pic.twitter.com/X3aUCGA0zn — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) February 11, 2020

Virginia Congressman:

Honored today to receive the “True Blue” Award by @FRCAction this morning for my 100% rating on supporting pro-life measures in Congress. I will always stand up for life. pic.twitter.com/Kh2mG405sJ — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) February 11, 2020

Tennessee Congressman:

This morning, I was honored to receive the True Blue Award from @FRCAction President @tperkins for earning a 100% voting record for pro-life and pro-family issues. I will always continue to defend and fight for these important West Tennessee values! pic.twitter.com/psnDnt2AE1 — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) February 11, 2020

Texas Congressman:

Honored to receive True Blue award from @FRCdc Family Research Council for leadership in pro-family, pro-life & religious freedom issues in Congress. Appreciate the conservative leadership & friendship of @tperkins. Hugely helpful in tax reform & repealing Johnson Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JgGTWFV53U — Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) February 11, 2020

Hat tip: Joe.My.God.