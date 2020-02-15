GOP lawmakers revolt against Trump’s plan to fire up his base for reelection — but Kushner is undeterred: report
As President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection, he’s having difficulty winning support from Republicans on Capitol Hill for one of the key issues he’s hoping will fire up his base to vote in November.
“In May 2019, President Donald Trump unveiled a much-anticipated proposal to overhaul America’s immigration system and launched a quiet campaign to build support,” Politico reported Saturday. “It’s gone nowhere — and few believe it ever will.”
“The White House is still regularly holding meetings with lawmakers, business leaders and activists about its 600-page bill. But none of them see any hope for it to pass. Some outright oppose the efforts,” Politico reported.
Not a single Republican has stepped forward to introduce the administration’s legislation.
“Within the administration, a divide remains over the offering — one Homeland Security official mocked it as a ‘silly bill.’ Outside the administration, some of the once-sympathetic immigration activists are taking the rare step of opposing the White House’s efforts through TV ads and email blasts. Even business groups that broadly support the thrust of the bill prefer more narrow legislation that has a better chance of passing,” Politico explained.
Trump is undeterred by the lack of Republican support.
“Trump, who has made immigration a top priority of his presidency, plans to push an issue that has long confounded Washington as he runs for reelection over the next nine months,” Politico explained. “Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser and the plan’s architect, has privately expressed confidence that the legislation can eventually move, according to half a dozen people familiar with the situation.”
