GOP operatives warn Trump that Arizona is in play: ‘Don’t take it for granted’

While the main battleground of the 2020 presidential election figures to be the Midwest where President Donald Trump tore down the Democrats’ “blue wall” in 2016, GOP operatives are warning him to not overlook potential dangers in the state of Arizona.

Bloomberg reports that some Republicans in the state see the potential for it to swing blue after it elected Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) in 2018.

“Arizona is going to be in the limelight,” GOP pollster George Khalaf tells Bloomberg. “No one is going to take Arizona for granted. If you’re on the left, it’s not a slam dunk, if you’re a Republican, you don’t want to take it for granted.”

GOP strategist Chuck Coughlin, meanwhile, said that the Trump campaign would be ignoring Arizona at its own peril.

“I don’t think there’s a scenario in which they lose Arizona and win the White House,” he said.

Trump is planning a campaign rally in Arizona’s Maricopa County this week, which accounts for well over half of the state’s registered voters. Polls of the race show Trump in a virtual tie with former Vice President Joe Biden, although he has larger leads against all other major Democratic contenders.