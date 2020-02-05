Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Jim Jordan exasperated after Trump’s FBI director responds to his rant with ‘do you have a question?’

Published

7 mins ago

on

During a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray took questions from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) regarding the Inspector General’s report that found the opening of the Mueller probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign was not politically motivated — a direct contradiction of Trump’s claim that it was a “witch hunt.” While the report found the probe did not have a political agenda, it nevertheless criticized ethical flubs committed by the FBI during the course of the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan cited Wray’s response letter to the report, where he agreed with its assessment and promised to take its criticism to heart. Jordan went on to reiterate his belief that the FBI “spied” on the Trump campaign and misled the FISA court, among other pro-Trump takes on the Mueller investigation. “And when all that’s pointed out to you in a 400-page report, you say, ‘Thanks for the constructive criticism,'” Jordan said, staring directly at Wray. “A 400-page report that said there were 51 assertions that the top people at the FBI made to the court that weren’t backed up, that weren’t supported at all, and it’s called ‘constructive criticism’?”

Jordan continued to lecture Wray for at least another two minutes. When his rant came to end, Wray stared at him in silence for a few seconds, ultimately asking, “I’m sorry, is there a question?”

“There is,” Jordan responded.

“What’s the question,” Wray asked with a slight smirk.

“I’m concerned you’re not taking this seriously enough,” Jordan said. “Are you taking it seriously enough, Director Wray?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full exchange below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rick Perry has still major accounting to do’: House Dems haven’t forgotten about ex-Energy secretary’s role in Ukraine scheme

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

House Democrats still want to hear from former Energy Secretary Rick Perry -- who "slipped through the cracks" in the impeachment inquiry.

Perry has defied a congressional subpoena and spoken only to friendly media outlets about his role in President Donald Trump's pressure scheme against Ukraine, but House investigators and government watchdog groups haven't forgotten about him, reported Politico.

“The president has escaped accountability and so have all the president’s men," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees. "Secretary Perry has still major accounting to do about his activities in Ukraine. The Senate may have surrendered their constitutional responsibilities but the House of Representatives will not.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s State of the Union viewership plummets 21 percent in one year

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Fewer people tuned in this year to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address even though the president is embroiled in an impeachment trial.

Although the president packed his speech with a number of gimmicks, he didn't draw the audiences that he has in the past.

Deadline reported that early results show that the combined network audiences were down 21% from 2019.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nihilism-on-meth: The surprising key to understanding Trump and his Christian enablers

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Last night President Trump gave his State of the Union address, the night before his expected acquittal in a sham impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. To paraphrase Dylan, you gotta belong to somebody, and I at least would like it to be someone better than a walking avatar of nihilism.

I'm not kidding. Nihilism in its most common philosophical sense means that nothing really matters in the end, and certainly Trump has given us no reason to think that he thinks anything beyond his own whims and appetites have any kind of meaning or value. Burnt steak with ketchup, golf, getting even with enemies, self-enrichment, sexualizing his daughter and ignoring his wife—these are the things that make Trump's world go around, not any sense of history, purpose, or calling.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image