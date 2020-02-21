Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘royal’ brand
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the “Sussex Royal” label when they begin their new life outside the royal inner circle in the spring, their spokeswoman said Friday.
The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” said the spokeswoman.
They will also not use the name for their new non-profit organisation, due to be announced in the coming months, she added.
The couple currently use the name for their popular Instagram account and a website set up after their shock announcement. They also have made dozens of trademark applications for various products.
They announced on Wednesday that their new life will begin on April 1, when they will give up their office at Buckingham Palace — the queen’s London residence.
Harry, the 35-year-old second son of the heir apparent Prince Charles, will remain sixth in line to the throne, with no change in the line of succession.
The former army officer will also keep his military ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader in the army, navy and air force, the spokeswoman announced.
He and Meghan, 38, will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
They have been living in a luxury mansion on Canada’s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie since the New Year.
Harry and Meghan first used the Sussex Royal name when they created their own household following a split from brother Prince William.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia’s support for Donald Trump’s reelection
America's former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls -- and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."
"It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump's victory again," McFaul said. "To me, that's no great insight.
McFaul said, "let's start declassifying this stuff" before the 2020 election "so the American people know what's going on."
Commentary
Angered by more Russia revelations, Trump appoints unqualified hack to lead purge of intelligence agencies
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has had a long career in politics, and I'm sure she has many accomplishments that she's proud of. But I'm afraid she's going to be remembered for one thing and one thing only: Her declaration that President Trump had "learned his lesson" after his impeachment trial in the Senate. That would have been a ridiculous rationale for voting to acquit any president on the evidence in that case, but saying it about Trump was downright laughable. He has proved that every single day since the trial ended.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s DOJ has never asked for a shorter prison sentence for someone who wasn’t an ally: op-ed
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Thursday, the executive director for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), writes that Attorney General Bill Barr's meddling in the Roger Stone case is like nothing he's ever seen before. According to Noah Bookbinder, Barr’s actions in the days leading up to Stone's sentencing "appropriately sent a chill down the spines of prosecutors across the country."
"Federal prosecutors submitted their sentencing recommendation regarding Mr. Stone on Feb. 10; the following day, the Justice Department called that recommendation excessive and replaced it with a recommendation calling for “far less” imprisonment — and just after President Trump tweeted his own disapproval of the original sentencing recommendation," Bookbinder recounts. "All four career prosecutors on the case withdrew from the matter, with one of them resigning from the department altogether — a sign of how extraordinary and unwelcome the intervention was."