Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech.
The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead.
JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by assets. It is not known if Harry was paid for the speech at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach.
“I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the duke spoke,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Friday.
Harry and Meghan have been living in a luxury mansion outside Victoria on Canada’s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie.
A clear majority of Canadians feel their country should not have to pay for their security, according to a poll by Nanos Research for CTV out Monday.
Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. The prince is sixth in line to the throne.
However, 77 percent believed Candian taxpayers should not have to stump up because the Sussexes are not in Canada as representatives of the sovereign.
There has been no official announcement about the question of security, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left behind royal duties.
© 2020 AFP
‘Stunning level of brazen corruption’: Trump roasted for treatment of Purple Heart recipient Alexander Vindman
Not too long after President Trump hinted he'd be booted from his post at the White House for daring to testify in the House impeachment inquiry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly escorted from the White House on Friday.
Vindman was on the receiving end of a huge wave of right-wing vitriol in the wake of his testimony in November -- vitriol that also came from the White House and Fox News.
The move was met with disdain from many of Trump's critics on Twitter, who felt it was nothing more than political retribution carried out by Trump:
Comey rips Prayer Breakfast attendees for surrendering their ‘individual moral authority’ to Trump
Former FBI Director James Comey blasted the attendees Thursday's Prayer Breakfast for not having the moral courage to stand up and walk out on President Donald Trump in a new Washington Post op-ed.
"The most important thing that happened during President Trump’s post-impeachment rant at the White House didn’t happen at the lectern," Comey wrote. "The important thing was what happened in the audience, where there were plenty of intelligent people of deep commitment to religious principle. They laughed and smiled and clapped as a president of the United States lied, bullied, cursed and belittled the faith of other leaders."
Leaked report shows Fox News staffers ‘understand the threat’ Sean Hannity poses: columnist
In a tweet this Thursday, a former Fox News employee posted an internal document from the network that came from the so-called "Brain Room" at Fox. The document was titled "Ukraine, Disinformation, & the Trump Administration," with the subtitle, "A Full Timeline of Events."