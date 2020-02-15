Quantcast
Connect with us

Here is why AG Bill Barr is actively trying to harm the credibility of the Department of Justice

Published

34 mins ago

on

Attorney General William Barr is psychologically manipulating Americans to question the legitimacy of the Department of Justice, a former DOJ spokesperson charged on Saturday.

Former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller was interviewed for a Washington Post story titled, “Barr’s internal reviews and re-investigations feed resentment, suspicion inside Justice Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Justice Department in the Trump era has repeatedly tasked U.S. attorneys from far-flung offices to parachute into politically explosive cases in Washington, raising concerns among current and former officials that agency leaders are trying to please the president by reviewing and reinvestigating cases in which he is personally or politically invested,” the newspaper reported.

Miller offered a terrifying theory for what is motivating Barr to do “enormous harm” the DOJ’s reputation.

“If this Justice Department had done it once, you might understand, but they have done it over and over, and it’s only ever to re-examine an outcome that the president didn’t like,” he noted.

“When you are constantly launching politically motivated probes, the public can’t tell which investigations are legitimate and which are political, and ultimately they question everything. And that is clearly part of the goal,” Miller concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.

Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are "ridiculous," such as that President Donald Trump's current term could be extended by three years.

But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.

Blair -- a self-described "liberal troll" and political activist -- says he knows what to write for his right-wing "target audience" through years of "being embedded in their world."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is why AG Bill Barr is actively trying to harm the credibility of the Department of Justice

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr is psychologically manipulating Americans to question the legitimacy of the Department of Justice, a former DOJ spokesperson charged on Saturday.

Former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller was interviewed for a Washington Post story titled, "Barr’s internal reviews and re-investigations feed resentment, suspicion inside Justice Dept."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It is all BS’: New York Times columnist rips Mike Bloomberg’s ‘insulting’ defense of racist policing

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Prominent New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow continued to blast former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his "stop and frisk" policies on Saturday.

"I raised two boys in NY during Bloomberg’s reign of terror on black and brien boys and men. They were being hunted," Blow explained on Thursday. "This is a moral issue for me."

That came one day after The Times published a column by Blow titled, "The Notorious Michael R. Bloomberg."

Continue Reading
 
 