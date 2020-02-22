Here is why Gov Roy Cooper is offering ‘honorary’ citizenship for a Canadian Zamboni driver

North Carolina’s Democratic governor offered honorary citizenship for a Canadian on Saturday evening in a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the offer after a unique situation arose.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were scheduled to play Carolina Hurricanes in hockey, but both of the Marlies’ goalies were out with injuries.

So 42-year-old Zamboni drive David Ayres suited up, becoming the second-oldest player to ever make their NHL debut.

The @Canes emergency backup goalie (EBUG) tonight is 42-year-old Dave Ayres. Ayres served as EBUG for the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 1 against the Marlies, and received a kidney transplant in 2004. pic.twitter.com/Bd36Jwv9yi — Pace Sagester (@PaceSagester) February 23, 2020

David Ayres (42 years, 194 days) became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut. The previous mark was held by Hugh Lehman (41 years 21 days w/ CHI). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ttg0E45xdX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2020

Pay for David Ayres tonight: $500 and his game-worn #Canes jersey. Here's the contract he would have signed during the game. pic.twitter.com/hVbulQGzla — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2020

To be clear, David Ayres is: ▶️ Tonight's @canes emergency goalie

▶️ 42 years old

▶️ A Zamboni driver

▶️ A kidney transplant survivorhttps://t.co/6C5H8R6SKrpic.twitter.com/EdUpGKegYz — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 23, 2020

I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous @Canes win. Amazing. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 23, 2020