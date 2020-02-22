Here is why Gov Roy Cooper is offering ‘honorary’ citizenship for a Canadian Zamboni driver
North Carolina’s Democratic governor offered honorary citizenship for a Canadian on Saturday evening in a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the offer after a unique situation arose.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were scheduled to play Carolina Hurricanes in hockey, but both of the Marlies’ goalies were out with injuries.
So 42-year-old Zamboni drive David Ayres suited up, becoming the second-oldest player to ever make their NHL debut.
The @Canes emergency backup goalie (EBUG) tonight is 42-year-old Dave Ayres. Ayres served as EBUG for the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 1 against the Marlies, and received a kidney transplant in 2004. pic.twitter.com/Bd36Jwv9yi
— Pace Sagester (@PaceSagester) February 23, 2020
David Ayres (42 years, 194 days) became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut. The previous mark was held by Hugh Lehman (41 years 21 days w/ CHI). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ttg0E45xdX
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2020
Pay for David Ayres tonight: $500 and his game-worn #Canes jersey. Here's the contract he would have signed during the game. pic.twitter.com/hVbulQGzla
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2020
To be clear, David Ayres is:
▶️ Tonight's @canes emergency goalie
▶️ 42 years old
▶️ A Zamboni driver
▶️ A kidney transplant survivorhttps://t.co/6C5H8R6SKrpic.twitter.com/EdUpGKegYz
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 23, 2020
Dave Ayres. What a beauty. pic.twitter.com/P4N38LQXZ5
— NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2020
I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous @Canes win. Amazing.
— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 23, 2020