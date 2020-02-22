Here is why Nevada Caucuses prove Medicare for All is ‘hugely popular and the winning position’ in 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses — and Medicare for All may have helped him pull it off.
NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted support for the program in entrance polls.
NBC News entrance polls of Democrats on Medicare for All: 57-38% support in Iowa, 58-37% support in New Hampshire, 62-35% support in Nevada.
Maybe the candidates who staked their primary campaigns on opposing Medicare for All miscalculated.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
Former health insurance executive Wendell Potter argued that the results show that single-payer health insurance is “the winning position for Democrats.”
Here is the argument Potter laid out on Twitter:
Tonight’s results in Nevada confirm something momentous that would have shocked me when I worked as a health insurance executive: Medicare for All is hugely popular & the winning position for Democrats. Between Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada, this is a fact. Here’s why: (1/5)
— Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) February 23, 2020
Entrance polls out of Nevada show 6 in 10 want a single-payer system. Entrance & exit polls from Iowa & New Hampshire found 6 in 10 voters in both states support Medicare for All. All this after millions were spent by my old industry trying to scare voters away from it. (2/5)
— Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) February 23, 2020
In Nevada, two top candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both put deceptive ads on the air attacking Medicare for All. They campaigned explicitly against Medicare for All. And they lost by 30 points. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/4NP9lDbdIq
— Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) February 23, 2020
With these three state results in, we now see that Medicare for All is popular in the Midwest, Northeast, and the West, all with different, diverse populations. Medicare for All can win anywhere – as the primary's front-running campaign demonstrates. (4/5)
— Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) February 23, 2020
We know the health insurance industry & its lobbyists won’t quit trying to scare the public. But politicians who parrot their talking points do so at their own peril. It's now clear: Medicare For All is *the* winning position in the 2020 Dem primary. And opposing it is not. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/Ekwd5p8V2V
— Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) February 23, 2020
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing also noticed support for Medicare for All.
Fascinating – I asked many @SenSanders supporters about their unions’ concern about Medicare for All. They told me yes, they have good insurance now but what if they lose their jobs? And they have friends and family w/o jobs (NV jobless rate is higher than national average)
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 22, 2020
