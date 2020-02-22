Here is why these Nevadans are betting on Sanders

LAS VEGAS — Any doubts that Nevadans wouldn’t show up for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were quickly squashed by the amount of people lined up to get into his Friday night rally in Las Vegas on the eve of the Nevada caucus: an estimated 2,020, according to his campaign. One would have been forgiven for assuming the crowd spilling out the main entrance and down the street had lined up to get into one of the city’s hottest shows, not a “Get Out the Vote” event. Despite stereotypes that Sanders only draws support from the young (and mostly white), the crowd was visibly diverse in age, ethnicity and race. And anyone who didn’t arrive already wearing the requisite Bernie gear had plenty of opportunities to buy some as they waited to enter the venue.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Sanders entered the Nevada caucus today as the front-runner, according to various polls, but also by the mere turnout and energy for his campaign in Las Vegas. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts held a rally on Friday evening, too, with an estimated crowd count of 500, according to her campaign. So did former Vice President Joe Biden. While Salon didn’t attend that rally or receive an estimated crowd count, if it was anything like Biden’s earlier event in the day, it was likely not as big of a spectacle as the Sanders rally.

Today, Nevada will be the third state to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. As the “first in the West” caucus, Democratic candidates see today as a chance to get a better understanding of their appeal in a more diverse state than Iowa or New Hampshire. In Iowa, Sanders tied with the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, according to the state’s recanvass results. In New Hampshire, Sanders pulled ahead. A Nevada victory could signal he’s closer than ever to snagging the Democratic nomination in this year’s presidential race.

At the rally, supporters told me they’re voting for Sanders on Saturday for a variety of reasons, with Medicare for All coming up often. That’s not a surprise, considering Nevada ranked 50th in a national healthcare ranking in 2018. Reese Krider, a 20-year-old Nevadan who has been volunteering for Sanders, said on Friday night that Medicare for All is an important issue for him because he witnessed his father struggle with healthcare when he had cancer.

“I was witnessing the hell of insurance, you know, just ridiculous cost of healthcare, and trying to convince my dad to take chemo, and he said no, it’s too expensive,” Krider said. “No one should ever get punished for being sick, and that’s my reason. It’s personal for me.”

