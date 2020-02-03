Quantcast
‘He’s hitting the Adderall again’: Trump caught on video waving hands and fidgeting during National Anthem

Despite his lectures to Americans when it comes to showing respect during the National Anthem, President Trump was caught on video putting on a less-than-respectful display while the Anthem played at his Superbowl party this Sunday.

The video shows Trump adjusting his jacket, moving his chair around, and waving his hands in the air as if he’s conducting the music. According to the Miami Herald, the video was first shared in an Instagram story by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who’s a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and other Trump-related events.

The irony of Trump’s perceived disrespect was not lost on his Twitter critics:

Watch the video below, via the Miami Herald:

