‘He’s hitting the Adderall again’: Trump caught on video waving hands and fidgeting during National Anthem

Despite his lectures to Americans when it comes to showing respect during the National Anthem, President Trump was caught on video putting on a less-than-respectful display while the Anthem played at his Superbowl party this Sunday.

The video shows Trump adjusting his jacket, moving his chair around, and waving his hands in the air as if he’s conducting the music. According to the Miami Herald, the video was first shared in an Instagram story by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who’s a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and other Trump-related events.

The irony of Trump’s perceived disrespect was not lost on his Twitter critics:

Trump continues to publicly humiliate himself as dementia dissolves major areas of his brain. With the self control of a 3 year old & zero awareness of what he’s supposed to be doing he clowns around during the National Anthem. It will keep getting worse.https://t.co/uK2x7fALdv — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) February 3, 2020

This man is using meth. No other explanation for his stupidities. — p_Johanna (@p_Johanna) February 3, 2020

I’d say unreal, but I just can’t. It’s all too real. Most disgusting are those around him who do nothing to contain him and get him the help he so obviously needs. — Renee Nickolas (@ReneeNickolas) February 3, 2020

Someone has hit the Adderall again. They can’t even dress casual for a Super Bowl watch party?

Poor Barron is even in a suit. How ridiculous. — Sandy’sFarm (@SandysFarm53) February 3, 2020

Trump’s narcissism and boorish disdain for common courtesies on full display in video showing him failing to stand & pretending to conduct band for the National Anthem at Super Bowl party. h/t @svdate https://t.co/pby3POUA99 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) February 3, 2020

Watch the video below, via the Miami Herald: