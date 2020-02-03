‘He’s hitting the Adderall again’: Trump caught on video waving hands and fidgeting during National Anthem
Despite his lectures to Americans when it comes to showing respect during the National Anthem, President Trump was caught on video putting on a less-than-respectful display while the Anthem played at his Superbowl party this Sunday.
The video shows Trump adjusting his jacket, moving his chair around, and waving his hands in the air as if he’s conducting the music. According to the Miami Herald, the video was first shared in an Instagram story by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who’s a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and other Trump-related events.
The irony of Trump’s perceived disrespect was not lost on his Twitter critics:
Trump continues to publicly humiliate himself as dementia dissolves major areas of his brain. With the self control of a 3 year old & zero awareness of what he’s supposed to be doing he clowns around during the National Anthem. It will keep getting worse.https://t.co/uK2x7fALdv
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) February 3, 2020
This man is using meth. No other explanation for his stupidities.
— p_Johanna (@p_Johanna) February 3, 2020
I’d say unreal, but I just can’t. It’s all too real. Most disgusting are those around him who do nothing to contain him and get him the help he so obviously needs.
— Renee Nickolas (@ReneeNickolas) February 3, 2020
Someone has hit the Adderall again.
They can’t even dress casual for a Super Bowl watch party?
Poor Barron is even in a suit. How ridiculous.
— Sandy’sFarm (@SandysFarm53) February 3, 2020
Trump’s narcissism and boorish disdain for common courtesies on full display in video showing him failing to stand & pretending to conduct band for the National Anthem at Super Bowl party. h/t @svdate https://t.co/pby3POUA99
— Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) February 3, 2020
Watch the video below, via the Miami Herald:
‘He’s hitting the Adderall again’: Trump caught on video waving hands and fidgeting during National Anthem
Despite his lectures to Americans when it comes to showing respect during the National Anthem, President Trump was caught on video putting on a less-than-respectful display while the Anthem played at his Superbowl party this Sunday.
The video shows Trump adjusting his jacket, moving his chair around, and waving his hands in the air as if he's conducting the music. According to the Miami Herald, the video was first shared in an Instagram story by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who's a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and other Trump-related events.
‘I haven’t heard you speak like that’: MSNBC host shocked as independent senator blasts GOP’s embrace of authoritarianism
MSNBC host Ari Melber was floored by Sen. Angus King (I-ME) when the two spoke after the close of the impeachment trial in the Senate Monday.
After both sides did their closing statements, King said that he couldn't understand how Republicans are so ignorant to the reality of what they're doing.
The normally quiet and reserved senator unleashed on the president and the Republicans saying that they were allowing an outright authoritarian president more power.
"We are 200-plus year experiment and I think what's going on right now is a step toward authoritarianism," he said. "It is allowing an elected monarch and what the framers were worried about. That's why they put the impeachment clause in. People said you don't need it because you have elections. They said, no, you have to have a check on somebody. And particularly what makes it even more powerful in this case is the offense we're talking about involves meddling with the election. In other words, if the election itself is the cure but we can't trust that the incumbent won't, you know, finagle the election. It is not the cure."
Breaking Banner
‘I would like a medal for smoking’: Old radio shows haunt Rush Limbaugh after he reveals advanced lung cancer
Rush Limbaugh, who announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer, has a history of praising the practice of smoking.
Speaking to a caller in 2015, Limbaugh said that Americans should thank smokers.
"Earlier you were saying about smoking, that people ought to be thankful that there are smokers, because the money gotten from smoking helps to fund all these child programs and everything?" a caller told Limbaugh. "But that’s like saying I’m glad that there’s bumper accidents because then auto mechanics would still have jobs and it improves the economy."