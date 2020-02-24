Hillary Clinton calls Trump ‘danger to democracy’ at Berlin film fest
Hillary Clinton on Monday denounced President Donald Trump as a “danger to democracy” and defended her scathing comments about former rival and Democratic primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
Clinton also warned that Russia would once again try to influence the presidential election in 2020, and said she would back any candidate taking on Trump.
“I will support the nominee of our party because I think that our current president is a clear and present danger to democracy and to our future,” she told journalists at the Berlin film festival, where a new documentary about her life was being screened.
Yet she refused to endorse any specific candidate, saying she would “leave that to the voters”.
The documentary has grabbed headlines for caustic remarks Clinton makes about Sanders, who took pole position in this year’s race with a key win in Nevada on Sunday.
“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician,” she says in the four-part film.
She defended the comments on Monday, saying: “Politics is a contact sport, people say all sorts of things. They’ve certainly said all sorts of things about me.”
– ‘Sad dreamworld’ –
Following revelations from US officials this week that Russia was once again meddling in the US election, Clinton called on voters to be “vigilant” against disinformation.
“We know disinformation is already a problem… the (US) intelligence community reported that the Russians are back in our cyber systems trying to influence the outcome of the primary and still trying to support Trump,” she said.
“There is no debate. Anyone who tries to deny it is living in a dreamworld, and it’s a sad dreamworld because we are letting our defenses down.”
Foreign powers, she said, would try “more and more” to influence elections in the US and Europe.
“If we don’t protect our democracy then we are slowly but steadily surrendering it and losing control of it.”
The former US secretary of state, who beat Sanders in the primaries but ultimately lost to Trump at the 2016 US presidential election, said the new documentary would tell “the real story” of her political career.
“It shows the story of how hard political change is. That is an important story, because in a democracy, if you get discouraged and you give up on it, that leads to voices of extremism promising all sorts of things.”
She claimed it showed her political successes in the face of “tremendous opposition, including being burned in effigy and being threatened”.
Clinton remains a divisive political figure.
Even on the red carpet in a leafy, upmarket area of Berlin, her supporters begged her for autographs while a few isolated protesters chanted slogans such as “Hillary to hell!”
© 2020 AFP
Hillary Clinton calls Trump ‘danger to democracy’ at Berlin film fest
Hillary Clinton on Monday denounced President Donald Trump as a "danger to democracy" and defended her scathing comments about former rival and Democratic primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
Clinton also warned that Russia would once again try to influence the presidential election in 2020, and said she would back any candidate taking on Trump.
"I will support the nominee of our party because I think that our current president is a clear and present danger to democracy and to our future," she told journalists at the Berlin film festival, where a new documentary about her life was being screened.
Breaking Banner
It’s not just revenge: Columnist says an ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s purge is being ignored
President Trump is currently enacting a purge of his administration, a purge that many see as retribution against those who've crossed him or who've failed to adequately support him in public. But according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump isn't just getting revenge, he's shoring up his ability to corrupt the rule of law.
Trump's purge is "forward looking," Sargent writes, because it "clears the way for more such corruption of the rule of law and sends a message to others about what awaits them if they stand in the way of this as it continues to devolve."
According to Sargent, the mainstream press gets one thing wrong about him -- that he actually thinks there's a "deep state cabal" that's aligned against him. "But this is a fundamental error," Sargent writes. "Trump is raging at officials who constitute an obstacle to his own active, ongoing corruption of the rule of law. And it’s working: The Justice Department actually is carrying out his corrupt bidding in many ways."
Breaking Banner
‘JUSTICE’: Celebration erupts as Harvey Weinstein heads to jail — and more charges await in California
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is headed to jail after being found guilty for two felony counts in New York.
While Weinstein still faces charges in California, he'll begin his sentence immediately. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. named the survivors at the press conference and said that they made history.