‘His mind is dark’: CNN’s Harwood says Trump’s speech exposed his ‘deep psychological distress’
During a segment on CNN this Thursday, the panel discussed President Trump’s earlier “unscripted, vindictive, at times profane, angry, rambling response to his impeachment acquittal.”
During the conversation, host Brianna Keilar turned to CNN reporter John Harwood and asked his thoughts on Trump’s speech.
“Look, this was a very disturbing tableau for the country,” Harwood said. “It was dark because he’s made clear that his mind is dark. This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now — self-pitying, insecure, angry…”
Harwood then cited Trump’s claim that “I did nothing wrong.”
“That sentence stops with the word ‘I,'” Harwood said. “Because with Donald Trump, if he did it, it’s not wrong. He doesn’t recognize abstract concepts like right and wrong, like morality or immorality, like true or false, he recognizes what is good for him in the moment.”
Watch the video below:
CNN
CNN
Trump’s post-acquittal speech was an ‘avalanche of grievance against everybody’: CNN’s Gloria Borger
The day after his acquittal in the Senate, President Trump went on TV and lashed out at his political enemies on live TV in a speech that CNN's Brianna Keilar described as "unscripted, vindictive, at times profane, angry, rambling response to his impeachment acquittal."
Keiler turned to CNN contributor Gloria Borger and asked her thoughts on the "enemies list" Trump rattled off during his speech "on the heels of a number of Republicans voting to acquit him, citing that they think he's learned his lesson, which clearly he has not."
CNN
Paid CNN commentator Rick Santorum seen yucking it up in audience with GOP senators at Trump speech
CNN commentator Rick Santorum doesn't always agree with President Donald Trump when he's on television, but he was caught in the celebration audience for the president's post-impeachment event. It wasn't in the press area.
For many employees of news stations or newspapers, even donating to a candidate is unacceptable, but Santorum pretends to stand in moral opposition to the president while celebrating him just a few rows back in the White House.
Just hours prior to taking his seat at the White House, Santorum was on CNN blasting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting "guilty" on the first article of impeachment. He claimed that the vote made "vulnerable Republicans more vulnerable," because Romney was willing to vote his conscience, but Republicans in difficult seats refused to do so.