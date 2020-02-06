Quantcast
Connect with us

Historian: With impeachment acquittal the GOP has given Trump a blank check to do anything he wants

Published

26 mins ago

on

The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Trump of two impeachment charges in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Trump was accused of abusing power and obstructing Congress to aid his re-election campaign by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Every Democratic senator voted to remove President Trump from office, but they were joined by just one Republican: Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who supported impeaching Trump on abuse of power. Romney became the first senator ever to vote against his own party’s president in an impeachment trial. President Trump responded on Twitter by hailing the vote as “the country’s Victory” and described the impeachment effort as a hoax. He also tweeted a video claiming Mitt Romney was a secret Democratic asset. Donald Trump Jr. called for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party. While the impeachment trial is over, the probe of President Trump’s actions could continue. On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said the House will likely subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton. We speak with Manisha Sinha, professor of American history at the University of Connecticut and a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday -- and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.

When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president's remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn't expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.

"He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot," she said. "He's glad it's over, he's certainly going to talk about that. But I think he's going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent "foreign influence campaigns" from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee's members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.

"The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself ... from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations," stated the report. "These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image