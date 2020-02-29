Quantcast
Homeland Security worker reportedly told to return to work in Newark — despite coronavirus quarantine

1 min ago

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee who traveled to China was told to return to her job in Newark earlier this month, despite protocol that mandated a 14-day quarantine period to screen for coronavirus, according to a report by The Washington Post.Earlier this month, the woman, who works at the Newark office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, returned from traveling to China and asked her boss if she should stay home in quarantine, the Post reported.But her boss told her to come back to work by Feb. 10, in violation of a mandatory coronavirus quarantine period of two wee…

Internet stunned by breathless and exhausted-looking Trump press briefing: ‘Has he been tested for Covid-19?’

16 mins ago

February 29, 2020

President Donald Trump sought to reassure the nation after the COVID-19 coronavirus claimed the life of an American on Saturday.

The president and Vice President Mike Pence joined their coronavirus task force to brief the nation.

But Twitter was focused on how Trump himself looked out of breath walking to the lectern.

A somnambulant Trump is beginning his second coronavirus news conference of the week by rambling about ISIS pic.twitter.com/VH6tjFPLhr

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

Wealthy flocking to private jet companies to avoid coronavirus contamination: report

24 mins ago

February 29, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, disrupting travel and leading to quarantines, wealthy Americans are turning to private jet companies for their travel needs reports Bloomberg.

According to the report, "Private jet operators are seeing a spike in demand as well-heeled travelers look to minimize their public exposure and find alternatives to suspended flights."

As Adam Twidell, chief executive officer of jet charter provider PrivateFly, explained, "There’s undoubtedly been a rise in demand for short-notice, on-demand charter. We’ve had a very significant number of inquiries, for group evacuations, and from corporates and individuals.”

Alabama Republicans praying Trump stays out of their Senate primary election: report

41 mins ago

February 29, 2020

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Alabama Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump does not intervene in the Senate primary to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

The race has attracted a number of big Republican names, given that Jones is expected to be the most vulnerable incumbent senator in either party this November.

