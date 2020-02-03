Quantcast
Connect with us

Homelessness among students increases 137% under Trump — the highest in years

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump spent $11 million on a campaign ad during the Super Bowl to tell the country he’s created the best economy in American history. But for the 1.5 million children struggling with homelessness in the United States, it isn’t exactly the case.

As Trump biographer David Cay Johnston explained Monday, the economy isn’t anything to brag about. The New York Times reported the results of a recent study from the National Center for Homeless Education showed that during the 2017-2018 school year, homelessness among students saw a 137 percent increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was the highest number recorded in more than a dozen years, and experts said it reflected a growing problem that could negatively affect children’s academic performance and health,” the Times explained.

There are three main points of cause: first, is that the economy isn’t as great as the president thinks. Second, the impact of natural disasters was so serious that many children and their families were forced to live in hotels until disaster relief was granted to their area. Finally, one of the greatest problems is the opioid crisis, which the administration has been fighting with a tired “just say no” policy.

“The ripple effect here is real,” the Times cited Dr. Megan Sandel, director of the Grow Clinic at the Boston Medical Center. She explained that housing instability can cause developmental delays and account for poor health in children.

The survey compared the 2017-2018 school year to 2015-2016.

You can read the full report at The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

JLo and Shakira brought some respectability back to ‘a systemically-racist institution’

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Super Bowl halftime shows are the stuff of legends. Rarely, however, do they make the political statements the way Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did.

Not since Beyonce's 2013 halftime show has an artist dared to go there. With her Puerto Rican roots, Jennifer Lopez brought much-needed attention back to the tiny American island that has endured ridiculous suffering since the 2017 hurricanes.

In a Daily Beast review, entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon explained that the Super Bowl can ultimately highlight the hypocrisy of a country that only holds up people of color when they're bashing their brains out for the entertainment of white corporate overlords in sports stadiums.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.

The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.

Ken Starr

If you want the voters to make the decision to boot Trump from office

Then

YOU need to allow documents and evidence so the voters can make an informed decision.

You don't want to inform them because Trump is Guilty.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senators have 2 very different options for acquitting Trump — and they’re both damning: legal writers

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Republicans have offered a variety of arguments against removing him from office. Legal writers Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin examine the different strains of anti-impeachment thought among Senate Republicans in a February 3 article for Just Security, noting the ways in which they are problematic and short-sighted.

Senate Republicans, Goodman and Schulkin write, “can acquit the president claiming they believe what he did was wrong but not impeachable. Or they can acquit claiming they believe there’s insufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the president.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image