Hong Kong economy shrinks for first time in a decade
Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in a decade as the city buckled under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of furious pro-democracy protests.
The data was released as the semi-autonomous city begins the lunar new year facing another economic crisis — the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus strain which began on the Chinese mainland and is compounding Hong Kong’s economic woes.
Last year was the worst for Hong Kong’s growth since 2009, when the financial hub was hit hard by the global financial crash.
The crisis was initially sparked by the trade war between Beijing and Washington, hitting the export-heavy economy.
But the hard times were made worse by months of seething and often violent protests seeking greater democracy and police accountability.
Official figures released on Monday showed Hong Kong’s gross domestic product shrank 1.2 percent on-year for 2019.
The fourth quarter — which witnessed the worst violence between police and protesters — clocked a 2.9 percent contraction, the third straight quarter of declines.
– ‘Heavy toll’ –
“The local social incidents with violence during the quarter took a further heavy toll on economic sentiment as well as consumption and tourism related activities,” the government said in a statement.
“Total exports of goods continued to decline amid the difficult external environment, though at a somewhat narrower rate,” it added.
Clashes between protesters hurling bricks and petrol bombs and police wielding tear gas and rubber bullets became a weekly occurrence for nearly six months last year.
The protests have died down in frequency and ferocity in the last two months, but the underlying cause has not gone away.
Hong Kongers are rattled by the feeling that an increasingly assertive Beijing is clamping down on their city’s freedoms.
The protests were first sparked by a proposal to allow extraditions to the mainland and its opaque, Communist Party-controlled legal system.
But they soon morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule.
The extradition bill was eventually killed off after months of unrest, but the movement has achieved few of its other demands, which include an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for those arrested and fully free elections.
We need to rethink ‘tough love’ as a response to addiction
"When was the last time you used?"
I stared at the intake counselor for a minute, taking in the room, taking in the fact that I was about to enter rehab, again.
"Friday night. Wait, no, I guess the middle of the night or early morning Saturday," I answered.
"In the past week, what drugs have you taken?"
"Heroin, crack, Norco, Xanax, Flexeril."
"In the past thirty days, how often did you use each of these substances?"
"How often? I mean, all the time. Constantly. Or not the pills, that was really just the last week or few days. But with heroin and crack—pretty much twenty-four hours a day."
Boris Johnson trade talks with US raising fears in UK of ‘Shock Doctrine Brexit’
Social justice advocates in the United Kingdom are raising concerns over a trade deal being negotiated with the United States by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after reports surfaced that American leaders are planning to use leverage provided by Brexit to force a scheme of privavitzation and the stripping of protections from British workers.
"These trade talks are being conducted with excessive levels of secrecy," Global Justice Now director Nick Dearden said in a statement Sunday.
After the U.K. left the European Union on Friday through Brexit, Britons were left wondering how the island nation would renegotiate trade deals with its global partners. Johnson is expected to begin formal talks with both the U.S. and E.U. on Monday.
Donald Trump is a very selective corruption fighter
Donald Trump claims that he refused to meet with Ukraine's new President, Volodymyr Zelensky, last summer and decided to hold up $391 million of military aid for one very straightforward reason: He is gravely worried about corruption in Ukraine.
By comparison, he really doesn't care about getting "dirt" on Joe Biden from the Ukrainian authorities.The (ig)noble corruption fighter
Really? Look at what else was going on while Mr. Trump was refusing to meet Zelensky. In May 2019, he was delighted to welcome Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, to the White House.