Hope Hicks’ return to White House to work on Trump campaign questioned as seemingly ‘illegal’ by former CIA officer

A former CIA officer is questioning the legality of former Trump communications director Hope Hicks‘ reported return to the White House, given she will be working on the president’s re-election campaign.

“She’s being hired as a public servant at taxpayer expense — as a ‘Counselor to the President’ — to work on the re-election campaign? That would seem to be… illegal,” Ned Price said on Twitter.

Price, who currently is an NBC News Analyst and Contributor, and Lecturer at George Washington University, is also Director of Policy and Communications at National Security Action, a “network of former senior officials and policy experts, academics, and civil society leaders.”

Previously, Price served in the Obama administration on the National Security Council as spokesperson and as a Special Assistant to the President.