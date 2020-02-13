Hope Hicks, who admitted to lying for Trump, will return to White House as president’s re-election campaign heats up

Former Trump Communications Director Hope Hicks is leaving Fox News’ parent company to return to the White House as Counselor to the President, but in a switch she will report directly to Jared Kushner. Kushner is known to be working on the president’s re-election campaign from within the White House.

“Her return will come as his re-election campaign intensifies and as his advisers say the superstitious president has talked about recreating some aspects of that first race,” The New York Times reports.

Hicks resigned from the Trump administration two years ago, immediately after she admitted to investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she had lied for the president.

The Times confirms Hicks’ duties will include working for Trump’s re-election in an administration that sees no wall between politics and governing.