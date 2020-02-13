Hope Hicks, who admitted to lying for Trump, will return to White House as president’s re-election campaign heats up
Former Trump Communications Director Hope Hicks is leaving Fox News’ parent company to return to the White House as Counselor to the President, but in a switch she will report directly to Jared Kushner. Kushner is known to be working on the president’s re-election campaign from within the White House.
“Her return will come as his re-election campaign intensifies and as his advisers say the superstitious president has talked about recreating some aspects of that first race,” The New York Times reports.
Hicks resigned from the Trump administration two years ago, immediately after she admitted to investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she had lied for the president.
The Times confirms Hicks’ duties will include working for Trump’s re-election in an administration that sees no wall between politics and governing.
2020 Election
Amy Klobuchar feeds trolls with pro-life ‘big tent’ talk
Of course some Democrat took the bait from the Dems-for-Life types, because of course they did, and of course it was Amy Klobuchar, because... of course:
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday said that the Democratic Party should be a "big tent" for people of different beliefs, including those who oppose abortion rights.
Klobuchar, who is running as a centrist candidate and alternative to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said while she is "pro-choice"...she doesn't think the party should shut out Democrats who disagree.
2020 Election
Trump has become the defining factor in the race to replace humiliated California congressman Duncan Hunter
SAN DIEGO — Even before Rep. Duncan D. Hunter resigned from Congress last month, it was no secret that the race to replace him was going to get brutal, especially on the Republican side of the aisle.After all, the top Republican front-runners, former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio and former Rep. Darrell Issa, are two of San Diego County’s most well-known firebrands.What has intrigued political observers, though, are the messages each has used to attack each other. DeMaio and Issa have traded pointed barbs for months in TV ads, tweets, mailers, and forums — all about who would be the st... (more…)
2020 Election
Sanders argues Medicare for All is vital for union workers: ‘They’re losing wage increases because cost of healthcare is soaring’
"If you talk to union negotiators, they will tell you they spend half of their time arguing against cutbacks for the healthcare that they have."
Responding to the powerful Nevada Culinary Workers Union's criticism of Medicare for All in new fliers—a critique that was readily seized upon by some 2020 Democrats—Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday night made the case for why achieving single-payer is so vital for union workers and everyone else in the United States.