Hospitals and doctors have your health records — but should app makers get them too?
Two weeks ago, the founder of software firm Epic Systems asked some leaders of big health care systems to please get their objections to Washington, D.C., before it’s too late to stop proposed federal rules that promise to open up electronic health record systems.These new rules are about what’s called data blocking. But what the conflict really boils down to is differing notions of security when it comes to patient information.And money too, of course.These rules aren’t getting much attention outside of the health care industry, but you can tell this issue has gotten pretty hot or it would ha…
We need to rethink ‘tough love’ as a response to addiction
"When was the last time you used?"
I stared at the intake counselor for a minute, taking in the room, taking in the fact that I was about to enter rehab, again.
"Friday night. Wait, no, I guess the middle of the night or early morning Saturday," I answered.
"In the past week, what drugs have you taken?"
"Heroin, crack, Norco, Xanax, Flexeril."
"In the past thirty days, how often did you use each of these substances?"
"How often? I mean, all the time. Constantly. Or not the pills, that was really just the last week or few days. But with heroin and crack—pretty much twenty-four hours a day."
Donald Trump is a very selective corruption fighter
Donald Trump claims that he refused to meet with Ukraine's new President, Volodymyr Zelensky, last summer and decided to hold up $391 million of military aid for one very straightforward reason: He is gravely worried about corruption in Ukraine.
By comparison, he really doesn't care about getting "dirt" on Joe Biden from the Ukrainian authorities.The (ig)noble corruption fighter
Really? Look at what else was going on while Mr. Trump was refusing to meet Zelensky. In May 2019, he was delighted to welcome Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, to the White House.
Both Super Bowl LIV team names are pretty racist
As you watch Super Bowl LIV, bear in mind that rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and taking no issue with either their mascot or their fans' traditions means rooting for racism.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Similarly, cheering for the San Francisco 49ers after learning about the history of the California Gold Rush, in which white people oppressed and enslaved Native Americans on land that the United States had recently stolen from Mexico, means cheering for racism.Let's start with the 49ers — named after the Americans who came to California in 1849 during the Gold Rush specifically, and more generally after the Gold Rush pioneers overall — since the problem with their name is not as well known as the issues with the Chiefs. When most people think of the real-life 49ers, they envision hardy American pioneers during the Gold Rush risking their lives in the hope that they could carve out a little piece of the American dream for themselves. As American history textbook author David Henry Montgomery wrote rather romantically in 1899, they are remembered as people who "with pan and shovel" managed to "give us firm possession of the Pacific coast, since it rapidly settled the wilderness of California with a population of energetic and determined men."