House Dems threaten to subpoena Betsy DeVos after she ‘stonewalled and delayed’ testifying

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on Monday threaten to subpoena Trump Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos after her office “stonewalled and delayed” finalizing a date for her to testify.

Politico reports that Maloney sent DeVos a letter Monday demanding that she come testify about important issues ranging from her oversight of federal student loans and her handling of students who have been harmed by the practices of for-profit colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maloney expressed particular displeasure with DeVos for traveling to Iowa to campaign for President Donald Trump even as she ignores congressional requests to testify.

“Ignoring — or defying — requests for congressional oversight in order to spend your time campaigning for President Trump is an abuse of your position as Secretary of Education,” Maloney wrote to DeVos. “I am not suggesting that you may never campaign for the President, but you may not do so when it interferes with your official duties, including your duty to testify before Congress.”

Maloney gave DeVos four days to confirm that she will appear before the House Oversight Committee in early March — or else get served with a subpoena.