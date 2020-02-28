‘How do you have a 401k when you don’t have a real job’: Eric Trump completely humiliated for ‘buy stocks’ demand
President Donald Trump’s administration has been trying to calm Wall Street investors as the stock markets plummet for the first time in a decade. But the president’s son, Eric Trump, took things a bit further begging Trump’s followers to invest in the markets.
“In my opinion, it’s a great time to buy stocks or into your 401K. I would be all in… let’s see if I’m right…” said Mr. Trump.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 28, 2020
It was a comment many mocked because Eric Trump has never worked for a company outside of his family. It’s unknown if he even has a retirement package through the Trump Organization or if he’s expecting an official parental golden parachute.
You can see the ridicule in the tweets below:
Speaking of which – would love to see your trade history since your father has been in office. Any front running ? Any rat holes ?
— Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) February 28, 2020
Let me decode: "I need the stock market to do well so my daddy can get re-elected. Please buy more stocks now."
— Most Votes = Nominee, or Say Goodbye to the DNC (@EllisMofett) February 28, 2020
Any stocks you’d recommend?
— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 28, 2020
why would I trust the opinion of someone who stole charity money from sick kids and still celebrates his birthday with a fudgie the whale cake… pic.twitter.com/Ey14qOyp1n
— ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) February 28, 2020
The king of bankruptcy’s son giving stock tips. OMFG
— Super Gay 🏳️🌈 (@GayMafia1969) February 28, 2020
Yes, we just have all this money lying around to invest in the stock market right now 🙄. Also, I don’t think you know how working class people invest in our 401k, but I do give you kudos for not calling it 409 like your dad. pic.twitter.com/JvBcWzOJfF
— NH nurse (@Ariame13) February 28, 2020
Is Daddy giving you an allowance for this tweet? #MarketMeltdown
— themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) February 28, 2020
Down $10,735 this week. You want to spot me a couple of hundred grand to invest? No? Neither can most Americans, "real blue collar" Americans don't have thousands to reinvest, and your dad tanked their 401(k)'s.
— AppeaseThis (@AppeaseThis) February 28, 2020
In my opinion, I wish you could live one week of your spoiled life where the question was, "How do I buy groceries?" Not "How do I buy stocks?"
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 28, 2020
Nice spin… still your daddy's fault, Beavis.
— Flex Trillerson (@yourmansnthem) February 28, 2020