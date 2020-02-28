‘How do you have a 401k when you don’t have a real job’: Eric Trump completely humiliated for ‘buy stocks’ demand

President Donald Trump’s administration has been trying to calm Wall Street investors as the stock markets plummet for the first time in a decade. But the president’s son, Eric Trump, took things a bit further begging Trump’s followers to invest in the markets.

“In my opinion, it’s a great time to buy stocks or into your 401K. I would be all in… let’s see if I’m right…” said Mr. Trump.

In my opinion, it’s a great time to buy stocks or into your 401K. I would be all in… let’s see if I’m right… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 28, 2020

It was a comment many mocked because Eric Trump has never worked for a company outside of his family. It’s unknown if he even has a retirement package through the Trump Organization or if he’s expecting an official parental golden parachute.

You can see the ridicule in the tweets below:

Speaking of which – would love to see your trade history since your father has been in office. Any front running ? Any rat holes ? — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) February 28, 2020

Let me decode: "I need the stock market to do well so my daddy can get re-elected. Please buy more stocks now." — Most Votes = Nominee, or Say Goodbye to the DNC (@EllisMofett) February 28, 2020

Any stocks you’d recommend? — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 28, 2020

why would I trust the opinion of someone who stole charity money from sick kids and still celebrates his birthday with a fudgie the whale cake… pic.twitter.com/Ey14qOyp1n — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) February 28, 2020

The king of bankruptcy’s son giving stock tips. OMFG — Super Gay 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayMafia1969) February 28, 2020

Yes, we just have all this money lying around to invest in the stock market right now 🙄. Also, I don’t think you know how working class people invest in our 401k, but I do give you kudos for not calling it 409 like your dad. pic.twitter.com/JvBcWzOJfF — NH nurse (@Ariame13) February 28, 2020

Is Daddy giving you an allowance for this tweet? #MarketMeltdown — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) February 28, 2020

Down $10,735 this week. You want to spot me a couple of hundred grand to invest? No? Neither can most Americans, "real blue collar" Americans don't have thousands to reinvest, and your dad tanked their 401(k)'s. — AppeaseThis (@AppeaseThis) February 28, 2020

In my opinion, I wish you could live one week of your spoiled life where the question was, "How do I buy groceries?" Not "How do I buy stocks?" — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 28, 2020

