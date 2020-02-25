Trump’s incoherent 2014 response to Ebola is a preview of how he’ll handle coronavirus: Daily Beast editor

As fears of the coronavirus developing into a massive outbreak here in the U.S. continue to heighten, Daily Beast politics editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein took to Twitter and reminded his followers of President Trump’s performance during the Ebola outbreak of 2014. Needless to say, his thread didn’t make anyone feel any better.

“I don’t think people appreciate just how bad Donald Trump was during the Ebola outbreak of 2014,” Stein tweeted. “Here’s a short list of the things he said, which were amplified (rather inexplicably) by the media. (Seriously, what was the reason for that?)”

You can read the rest of his Twitter thread below:

He infamously insisted that the U.S. could not allow those infected back into the country, saying that had to “suffer the consequences” — including doctors who’d gone to treat patients. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

He said that the CDC was not being honest with how contagious the disease actually washttps://t.co/IuonSewiXq — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

And he just kept hammering the CDC in subsequent media appearances. “They couldn’t control their own labs a month ago. What would they know [about Ebola]?” — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

He compared it to the AIDS epidemic because, you know, they’re both…. Diseases???? “If you look at the AIDS epidemic, it started very small and then all of a sudden it grew and grew and we have to this day, a massive problem with that.” — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

He chastised Obama for appointing a point person (@RonaldKlain) to oversee the response across agencies? “It’s the wrong person,” Trump said. “Do we need more people? Do we need more bureaucracy?” — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

Then he said the government couldn’t be trusted to deal with it at all. “Why would anybody trust our government to handle this crisis?” — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020