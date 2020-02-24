Human rights under assault worldwide: UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres launched a “call to action” on Monday against rising attacks on human rights, highlighting the persecution of minorities and “alarming levels of femicide”.
“Human rights are under assault,” said the secretary-general as he opened the UN Human Rights Council’s main annual session in Geneva.
“People are being left behind. Fears are growing,” he said, pointing to swelling divisions and political polarisation in many countries.
“A perverse political arithmetic has taken hold: divide people to multiply votes,” he said, warning that “the rule of law is being eroded”.
Guterres said civilians were being “trapped in war-torn enclaves, starved and bombarded in clear violation of international law” as well as “human trafficking, affecting every region in the world, preying on vulnerability and despair”.
He also said women and girls were being “enslaved, exploited and abused”, “activists tossed in jail, and religious and ethnic minorities groups persecuted”.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet also stressed the need for urgent action on human rights.
“Let us not deliver to our young people and to their children an uncontrollable firestorm of intersecting and escalating human rights crises,” she told the council.
Guterres launched a “call to action” to “people everywhere” to take action in seven areas — including halting violence against women and girls, boosting protection for people trapped in conflict and recognizing the challenges created by the climate crisis and new technologies.
‘We will speak out’
“We see a pushback against women’s rights, alarming levels of femicide, attacks on women human rights defenders, and the persistence of laws and policies that perpetuate subjugation and exclusion,” Guterres said.
He said work towards gender equality “starts within”, stressing that the UN had already achieved gender parity across its most senior ranks and promised to achieve the same throughout the UN system by 2028.
Guterres, who mentioned no countries by name, has faced criticism for not speaking out more forcefully against rights violations carried out by powerful countries like the US, Saudi Arabia and China — appearing to opt instead for behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Former UN rights chief Zeid Raad al-Hussein told Foreign Policy magazine this month that historians might interpret Guterres’s reluctance to speak out as weakness rather than prudence.
Kenneth Roth of the Human Rights Watch NGO welcomed the call to action but said it would succeed only if Guterres “does not shy away from naming abusers”.
Guterres said the UN could sometimes work alongside governments, behind the scenes or at other times “we will speak out, identifying both violations and violators”.
“There is a place for each of these approaches, and often all three at once,” he said.
Guterres also insisted national sovereignty could not be used as a pretext for rights violations — appearing to criticise an argument used by China, Russia and Venezuela among others against UN investigations into abuse claims.
“The promotion of human rights strengthens States and societies, thereby reinforcing sovereignty,” he said.
Trump butchers language during massive India welcome rally — as crowd walks out on his speech
President Donald Trump butchered several Indian words during a speech on his first official visit to the country.
Trump addressed a massive public rally Monday in Gujarat, the home state of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and struggled to pronounce several words, reported BBC.
The U.S. president bungled his pronunciation of Ahmedabad, the city where he was speaking, and the name of Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
Trump, who entered to the music of Elton John, also called the Vedas -- ancient Hindu texts -- the "Vestas."
Trump hails ‘exceptional’ Modi at huge India rally
US President Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in the world's biggest democracy Monday, addressing a huge rally at a mega cricket stadium on a maiden official visit to India that is big on photo opportunities but likely short on substance.
Trade tensions have grown between the US and India, the world's fifth-biggest economy, as Trump's "America First" drive collides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's protectionist "Make in India" mantra.
While sharing concerns about China and deepening their defence ties, India has bristled at Trump's offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and at unease in Washington over a citizenship law criticised as anti-Muslim.
Professor warns: A recession ‘the likes of which we’ve never seen before’ could be on its way
American companies are ignoring the risks of climate change at their own peril, according to a researcher warning that extreme weather caused by the climate crisis could result in a devastating economic recession.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Financial markets are failing to account for the risks that increasingly frequent and worsening floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events pose to the economy, according to an article published in the journal Nature Energy this week."If the market doesn't do a better job of accounting for climate, we could have a recession—the likes of which we've never seen before," said study author Paul Griffin, an accounting professor at the UC Davis Graduate School of Management.Griffin said in the article that his years of research concluded that "unpriced risk" was the "main cause" of the 2007-08 Great Recession and companies are once again failing to assess the damage extreme weather events can wreak on their business.