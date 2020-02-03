Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I cannot vote to convict’: Lisa Murkowski won’t hold Trump accountable for his ‘shameful and wrong’ behavior

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was criticized by a Republican on the floor of the Senate on Monday evening

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said “the president’s behavior was shameful and wrong,” before announcing she would not vote to hold Trump accountable.

“I cannot vote to convict,” Murkowski said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Washington Post demands Democrats call the GOP bluff by censuring Donald Trump

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Democrats should make the strategic decision to hold Republican senators accountable by pushing for the censure of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post editorial board suggested on Monday.

The newspaper noted that multiple Republicans are now acknowledging wrongdoing by the president, but are still expected to vote for acquittal on Wednesday.

The editorial suggested removing Trump from office but allowing him to run in the 2020 election as a private citizen.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lisa Murkowski slammed for ‘playacting’ as she announces her intent to bury Trump’s misconduct

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

After Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) finally announced she would vote in lockstep with her party to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scheme — even as she acknowledged that the president's behavior was "shameful and wrong" — commenters on social media, including multiple legal experts, excoriated her for her decision:

Lining up to sit on the fence. Truth and justice aren’t fence-sitters. #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/SlkX9jO4HL

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ann Coulter accuses Trump of being ‘clueless and out of touch’ after his Super Bowl commercial airs

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Right wing pundit Ann Coulter denounced President Donald Trump's Super Bowl ad — which touted the commuted sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who was ordered to spend life in prison for her role in a cocaine trafficking organization — for advocating for "releasing criminals."

"FANTASTIC!  I'd forgotten that @realDonaldTrump is releasing criminals!  Promises made. Promises kept. #SuperBowl #TrumpAd," Coulter tweeted on Sunday night.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image