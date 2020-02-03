‘I cannot vote to convict’: Lisa Murkowski won’t hold Trump accountable for his ‘shameful and wrong’ behavior
President Donald Trump was criticized by a Republican on the floor of the Senate on Monday evening
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said “the president’s behavior was shameful and wrong,” before announcing she would not vote to hold Trump accountable.
“I cannot vote to convict,” Murkowski said.
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) February 3, 2020
Murkowski calls Trump behavior “shameful and wrong,” yet: https://t.co/BEhNEaKb8J
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 3, 2020
