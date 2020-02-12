‘I don’t think that’s appropriate’: Lindsey Graham jabs Trump on Stone sentencing but refuses to hold hearings

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday rebuffed calls that he hold a hearing into President Donald Trump’s possible interference into the sentencing of longtime friend Roger Stone.

Graham made the remarks after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a request on the Senate floor for hearings into the ongoing scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: Chuck Schumer calls on Lindsey Graham “to convene an emergency hearing…to conduct oversight and hold hearings” following DOJ reversal on Stone sentencing recommendation. “That’s the the job of the Judiciary Committee, no matter who’s president.” https://t.co/4GGAohhhak pic.twitter.com/tg5bPt3xUF — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 12, 2020

Graham refused to hold emergency hearings, but he said that he expected Barr to appear before his committee for general oversight at some point in the future.

Graham also admonished the president for weighing in on Stone’s sentencing.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate,” the senator said, noting that he had asked the president to stop tweeting about this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he doesn’t think the Justice Department’s recent actions need to be looked into but adds that Trump “shouldn’t be tweeting about an ongoing case. I’ve told him that.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 12, 2020

Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham says he doesn’t think DOJ actions related to Roger Stone need to be looked into. But he says Trump “shouldn’t be tweeting about an ongoing case. I’ve told him that.” — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Senate Republicans shrugging off Trump’s comments on Roger Stone case.

But a few are expressing concern.

Sen. Graham says Trump’s commenting on cases in the system. “I don’t think that’s appropriate” he says. — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) February 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Graham on Trump tweeting about Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the Roger Stone case: “I don’t think he should be commenting on cases in the system. I don’t think that’s appropriate.” — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 12, 2020