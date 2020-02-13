Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I wish Trump wouldn’t admit what we’re doing’: Internet sums up Bill Barr’s latest interview

Published

1 min ago

on

After pledging under oath that he wouldn’t politicize the Office of the Attorney General, Bill Barr has done exactly that. As DOJ prosecutors are dropping like flies, Barr sat down with ABC News to tell President Donald Trump to keep quiet.

“I cannot do my job here at the Department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” Barr said.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC’s Ari Melber summed up Barr’s comments by saying that the attorney general is really just telling Trump to sit down and shut up so he can handle it.

“I stand by intervening to help a convicted Trump adviser, but I wish Trump did not admit what we are doing on Twitter,” Melber paraphrased Barr.

There is a rumor around the DOJ that more prosecutors plan to leave the DOJ after Barr’s intervention in the sentencing of Roger Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the other responses from shocked viewers below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The president is encouraging breaking the law’: Vindman claps back at Trump’s ongoing attacks

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gave an interview with Fox News host Geraldo Rivera on his radio show Thursday where he spoke for 45 minutes about a wide range of issues. One was about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who complied with subpoenas to speak to Congress.

Trump told Rivera that people cheered when Vindman left the White House.

"They did cheer because he is an American hero. Actually we all cheered him! Thanks for telling the truth for once!" said one listener.

https://twitter.com/leefeed/status/1228072302929117184

Vindman's lawyer responded to the ongoing attacks,

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I cannot do my job’: Bill Barr complains about Trump’s tweeting and the ‘constant background commentary that undercuts me’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr lashed out people who second-guess his decisions on Thursday.

Barr, who has been urged to resign from the Department of Justice for interfering in the sentencing of Donald Trump accomplice Roger Stone, claimed he was doing the right thing by urging a lighter sentence for the president's longest-serving political adviser.

"I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody... whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president...I’m gonna do what I think is right," Barr claimed, according to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Prosecutors call out Bill Barr in open letter: ‘He says he’s tough on crime but lightens the punishment for an ally of his boss’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

According to 40 prosecutors representing towns and cities around the US, Attorney General Bill Barr promotes outdated policies that make Americans less safe.

In an open letter obtained by Law&Crime, the elected prosecutors said that they hold their jobs "because our communities put us in them after we promised a different and smarter approach to justice, one grounded in evidence-based policies that lift people up while prioritizing the cases that cause real harm."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image