‘I wish Trump wouldn’t admit what we’re doing’: Internet sums up Bill Barr’s latest interview

After pledging under oath that he wouldn’t politicize the Office of the Attorney General, Bill Barr has done exactly that. As DOJ prosecutors are dropping like flies, Barr sat down with ABC News to tell President Donald Trump to keep quiet.

“I cannot do my job here at the Department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” Barr said.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber summed up Barr’s comments by saying that the attorney general is really just telling Trump to sit down and shut up so he can handle it.

“I stand by intervening to help a convicted Trump adviser, but I wish Trump did not admit what we are doing on Twitter,” Melber paraphrased Barr.

There is a rumor around the DOJ that more prosecutors plan to leave the DOJ after Barr’s intervention in the sentencing of Roger Stone.

It's speculative, but this is my guess as well. If important people inside the building are threatening to resign, Barr's own job is on the line. https://t.co/RviNhR5KWU — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 13, 2020

You can see the other responses from shocked viewers below:

Barr to @realDonaldTrump: Stop saying the quiet part out loud or these idiots will figure it out. https://t.co/QydWmqa5Qi — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 13, 2020

But keep in mind that Barr said this AFTER he let Trump dictate Roger Stone’s sentencing. — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 13, 2020

Alternative version: Dear President Trump, I know you are angry but please don't make this a bigger mess by firing Barr https://t.co/WrKIBTTPru — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 13, 2020

BARR: I will not be bullied out of doing my job, which is to bully others on behalf of my boss, a bully — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) February 13, 2020

My tweet confused folks so let me clarify. As Michael Cohen testified, Trump does this mob boss style. Indirect. Trump didn’t have to tell #Barr what to do. He has been comolaining about fed’l prosecutors going after #RogerStone for months. https://t.co/zXeoNHFa5i https://t.co/UEQWjLP0Ut — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 13, 2020

Attorney General Barr is happy to obstruct justice but Trump needs to stop Tweeting about it all the time … Barr blasts Trump's tweets on Stone case: 'Impossible for me to do my job': ABC News Exclusive – ABC News – https://t.co/BLQJMMk5VF via @ABC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 13, 2020

I know everyone is like “OMG Bar is criticizing Trump!” but this just shows Barr doesn’t like Trump talking openly about what’s really going on – Barr helping out Trump’s buddy & making sure he doesn’t cooperate. Barr doesn’t need to be told what to do on Trump’s behalf. https://t.co/N96eg3hCRK — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) February 13, 2020

The best indicator of future performance is past performance. Attorney General Barr's past performance was to mislead the American people (about the Mueller Report) in order to cover up wrongdoing by the president. Why shouldn't we believe that's exactly what he's doing now? https://t.co/hBbBgDYZ1K — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 13, 2020

Sorry Bill. Not ok with your comments. You have enabled this person and encouraged him. Now, this country is suffering and weakened because of you. I have a suggestion for you. Just resign.https://t.co/9XLLY1X01v — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 13, 2020

Dear ⁦@realDonaldTrump: All patriotic Americans must show total loyalty to you at all times! You must fire this Soros Deep State traitor at once!!!! #MAGA #KAGA2020 Barr blasts Trump's tweets on Stone case: 'Impossible for me to do my job' https://t.co/ZUm3rJk0RY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2020

Forgive me, but Mr. Barr cannot be complaining that he is being bullied by the president. He happily intervened in cases of interest to the president, to the president's benefit, to the point where prosecutors resigned in protest. What he feels bullied by is the backlash to it. https://t.co/6fZf3F9m9g — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 13, 2020

This is absolutely nonsense theatrics and I don't buy if for one moment. Barr interfered in the Stone case for purely political reasons and Barr's sole problem is the inconvenience of Trump saying it out loud. https://t.co/rAVeMo9u9s — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 13, 2020

People like Barr live on the facsimile of working order and proper behavior. This is why Republicans always retreat back to being disturbed and troubled by Trump’s behavior. They’re fine with the destruction of law and order. They just want it done in a quieter, less obvious way. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) February 13, 2020

Barr in Translation: “I cannot cover up Trump’s crimes in secret because he keeps saying the quiet parts out loud.” https://t.co/X26qJtxkHJ — K. Louise Neufeld (@ninaandtito) February 13, 2020

This Barr interview is DeNiro in Goodfellas yelling at Johnny Roastbeef for buying his wife a Cadillac after the Lufthansa heist. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 13, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr serves as Donald Trump’s personal representative. He wants Trump to stop admitting in public that they’re breaking the law so he can break the law more effectively. There’s no crisis of conscience. These people aren’t going to just stop. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) February 13, 2020

Fox News' Napolitano (who isn't close to Trump anymore) on Barr: "I'm going to suggest that Bill Barr told the president what he was going to say before he said it to ABC because if he didn't, he probably should be prepared for the type of fuselage the president is known for." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 13, 2020